Offset Taps J.I.D. For New Track And Video 'Bodies'

(ICLG) GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Offset makes a strong summer return with "Bodies" featuring fellow Atlanta rap iconoclast J.I.D., out now on Motown Records. Produced by Vinylz and FNZ, the smooth track features an iconic sample: Drowning Pool's 2001 hit, "Bodies."

The new single also comes with a surreal yet dapper video creative directed by Offset himself, edited by Mikey Rare, and with styling by SheShe Pendleton. "'Bodies' is one of them ones I had to really take my time with. It's about standing on who you are, coming out the mud, and being confident in the face of adversity. I'm always evolving, and I don't fit in a box as an artist," said Offset, "I've been cooking this up for a minute and I'm just getting started. J.I.D. is my guy and had the perfect energy to match 'Bodies.' Stay tuned because we going up."

"Bodies" brings high-level intensity weaving together a haunting choir over a fresh take on the known sample ("Let the bodies hit the floor"). Over propulsive drums and an ominous piano, Offset showcases his bold artistry while rapping about his destiny: "I got choices this sh*t look like crayons ... I fold a million dollars in two pockets ... Sleeping and dreaming, talking to the rocket, he told me, 'Go up,' I told him that I got him." J.I.D., complements "Bodies" with his own strikingly dynamic verse.

The "Bodies" video filmed in L.A. matches the song's scope and tone, creating a rich visual that feels like a living painting. In style Offset leads a desert runway where suave models march down a red carpet in front of the candlelit choir. The grim reaper looms behind J.I.D., and Offset oversees cult-like devotees to receive his crown while seated on an elaborate throne.

