Rival Sons Lead Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 Lineup

(BHM) "Little Steven" Van Zandt and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, are cranking it up again with Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2, the second voyage of the Coolest Cruise in the World sailing April 3-7, 2026 from Miami, FL to Cozumel, Mexico on Norwegian Pearl.
First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through Tuesday, June 24 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Pre-sale Signups will conclude Sunday, June 29 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sales begin Tuesday, July 1 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at undergroundgaragecruise.com. All guests who book during the presale will receive $100 off per person before prices increase on July 1 at 2:00 pm (ET). All guests can book for just $100 down per person when they enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before Sunday, August 3, or while cabins last.
This hullabaloo on the high seas, Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 will be louder, wilder, and more high-octane than ever before, a full-on commotion on the ocean featuring four nights of pure musical mayhem with multiple sets from each band, surprise collaborations, autograph sessions, theme nights, a special merch store, an onboard tattoo parlor, and so much more. The unbelievably stacked lineup will feature an all-star assortment of legendary icons and keepers of the faith including Rival Sons, Michael Monroe, Buzzcocks, The Raveonettes, The Sonics, Redd Kross, The Big Star Quintet, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones, Black Lips, The Mooney Suzuki, Barrence Whitfield & The Savages, The Courettes, Jason D. Williams, The Surfrajettes, The Dollyrots, The Pandoras, The Woggles, Palmyra Delran & The Doppel Gang, Wyldlife, Soraia, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, The Forty-Fives, Gyasi, The Jellybricks, Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey, and more to be announced. Further highlights will feature SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, with special performances and cool conversations hosted by DJs from Little Steven's Underground Garage On SiriusXM - including Master Of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres, Palmyra Delran, Kelly Ogden, and The Mighty Manfred - to be broadcast later on the SiriusXM Underground Garage channel.
Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise 2 will blend the soul-shaking thrills of a four-day festival with all the luxuries of a lavish round-trip cruise. The spectacular Norwegian Pearl will of course pull out all the stops for Underground Garage Cruisers, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.
Beyond the onboard experience, cruisers will have the chance to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico, renowned for fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and exploring historic Mayan ruins. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number.
Lineup:
Rival Sons
Michael Monroe
Buzzcocks
The Raveonettes
The Sonics
Redd Kross
The Big Star Quintet
Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones
Black Lips
The Mooney Suzuki
Barrence Whitfield & The Savages
The Courettes
Jason D. Williams
The Surfrajettes
The Dollyrots
The Pandoras
The Woggles
Palmyra Delran & The Doppel Gang
Wyldlife
Soraia
Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts
The Forty-Fives
Gyasi
The Jellybricks
Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED
Featuring DJs From Little Steven's Underground Garage on SiriusXM
Master of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres
Palmyra Delran
Kelly Ogden
The Mighty Manfred
