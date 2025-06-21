Scotty McCreery Expands 'Seasons Change' With New Platinum Edition

(TPR) Chart-topping Country music superstar, Scotty McCreery, has released Seasons Change: Platinum Edition, out now and available for a limited time on platinum-colored double vinyl exclusively through Amazon.com, and available on CD at ScottyMcCreery.com.

The career-changing original album, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart in 2018, solidified McCreery as a bona fide hitmaker and featured his first three No. 1 hits including "Five More Minutes" (3x Platinum), "This Is It" (Platinum), and "In Between" (Gold). The album showcases masterful storytelling with McCreery co-writing each of the 11 tracks. Frank Rogers, Derek Wells, and Aaron Eshuis produced the original album.

The Seasons Change: Platinum Edition will include four additional tracks not featured on the album's original - acoustic covers of the three No. 1 hits and the fan favorite track, "Still." These four acoustic songs were recorded at the Cascade Theatre in Redding, CA, and produced by McCreery's bass player and tour manager Nathan Thomas with McCreery's band leader Jeffrey Harper and former lead guitarist Dylan Rosson both accompanying him on guitar and background vocals. The album also features a new cover and updated artwork throughout the project, as well as new liner notes and thank you remarks, as McCreery looks back on the last few years of his career since the original album was released.

"Seasons Change truly changed my life," said McCreery. "It was the first project that really felt 100% me and where I was in life at that time. I'm a guy who loves to reminisce, and I'm thrilled to bring Seasons Change back in this special Platinum edition."

The North Carolina native will give a solo acoustic performance of "Five More Minutes" on the "CMA Fest presented by SoFi" television special which airs on Thursday, June 26 at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT) on ABC, with streaming the following day on Hulu. The television special was taped earlier this month during the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium during CMA Music Festival in Nashville.

McCreery recently provided fans with their "song of the summer" with his current radio single, "Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & The Blowfish. The infectious track was the No.1 most added upon impact at County Radio with 110 stations in its first week. It is currently No. 24 on Mediabase and No. 22 on Billboard Country Airplay Charts. The song was co-written by McCreery, Brent Anderson, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers, Bobby Hamrick, Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld, and produced by Rogers

Fans can see McCreery out on the road across the country this summer. He will headline the Country Night Gstaad Festival in Gstaad, Switzerland on September 12-13, and will be co-headlining the Two for the Road Tour with fellow Country star, Dustin Lynch. The Two for the Road Tour kicks-off this November and tickets are on-sale now.

