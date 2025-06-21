SmithField Share New Song 'Take Me To Texas'

(117) Country duo SmithField, hailing from Waxahachie, Texas, releases their most personal single yet, "Take Me To Texas." With their genre-blending style, signature harmonies, and heartfelt lyrics, SmithField delivers an emotional love letter to the Lone Star State - a place that shaped not only their sound, but their story. From small-town stages to national acclaim, this new single is a full-circle moment that reconnects the duo with their Texas roots in the most powerful way.
Their perfectly blended voices continue to elevate one another, track after track - and "Take Me To Texas" is no exception. With soaring vocal ranges, emotional depth, and unmistakable chemistry, SmithField proves once again why they are carrying the torch for duos in country music, both past and present.
"We've tried to write a song about our home state for years but have never felt one was special enough to match how we feel about where we're from until now. "Take Me To Texas" is a love letter to the roots that made Smithfield. Although it's filled with all of the nostalgia and heart that we have for Texas, it's for anyone who is proud of where they're from." said Jenn and Trey.
Don't bury me in Tennessee
Lay me underneath blue skies and blue bonnets
On the edge of town,
in a patch of ground By a stone with my grandma's name on it
When you lay me to rest
Won't you do it out west
My last request is Take me to Texas
