Stream Slick Rick's 'VICTORY' The Film

(CLM) Hip-hop's most revered master storyteller and cultural pillar, Slick Rick releases the film for VICTORY, premiering now on YouTube. Joining creative forces with acclaimed multi-hyphenate Idris Elba, VICTORY is a visionary visual album released through Elba's record label, 7Wallace, in collaboration with Mass Appeal.

Celebrating 26 years since The Ruler's last album Victory is a triumphant new chapter - a sonic and cinematic tour de force that redefines the boundaries of storytelling, legacy and the power of imagination. Executive produced by The Poet (Slick Rick) and The Visionary (Idris Elba), the project features powerful collaborations with Nas and Giggs, along with a special contribution from Estelle.

At the heart of Victory, lies a 30-minute immersive film, directed by Meji Alabi (Black Dog Films)- the creative mind behind Beyonce's Black Is King, which brings Victory to life through bold imagery and narrative depth. For the aesthetic vision, Slick Rick collaborated with legendary photographer Jonathan Mannion and brand storytellers Equator Studios. The music was mixed by Young Guru, with the album artwork and rollout developed in partnership with British agency PAQ and Rick's own Team Eye Patch.

Meji Alabi says, "Collaborating with Slick Rick The Ruler on his first album in 26 years was incredible. Being able to create visuals to such a monumental piece and with a storyteller and icon like Slick Rick was an experience I'm going to cherish forever and can't wait for the world to see what he has in store for them".

Slick Rick says, "VICTORY is a tale of fiction for the mind. Part myth. Part Magic. Grab your snacks...and a cozy blanket and pretend you're by a fireplace..Victory is sight, story, and sound dancing as one".

Four years in the making, VICTORY was written and recorded between Rick's birth place, London and in France, with its striking visuals filmed across three continents - the U.S., the UK, and Africa. The result is a cross-continental homage to Rick's roots, enriched by lyrical depth, cinematic brilliance, and genre-defying artistry.

