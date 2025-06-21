$uicideboy$ & Bones Reunite After a Decade For New Single

(BHM) Independent rap powerhouses $uicideboy$ and Bones have dropped their highly-anticipated collaboration "Now And At The Hour Of Our Death," a track fans have been craving for over a decade.

The haunting, emotionally charged single is the second release from $uicideboy$ upcoming fifth studio album Thy Kingdom Come, arriving August 1st. Blending hard-hitting Southern trap with eerie lo-fi melodies, the track is the duo's first collaboration since 2014's fan-favorite "Maple $yrup." A music video is set to release next month.

The song arrives ahead of the Grey Day Tour 2025, a massic 44-date arena and amphitheater run kicking off August 5th in West Palm Beach, FL. Bones will join $uicideboy$ on the road, along with rising star Joeyy and G59 mainstays Night Lovell, Germ, and Chetta. For the second year in a row, the tour will partner with mental health nonprofit PLUS1.

Thy Kingdom Come follows $uicideboy$ 2024 project New World Depression, which debuted at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and the Independent Albums chart and Top 5 of the Billboard 200. The album gained 60 million streams on Spotify in its first week and debuted #13 on the Global Spotify Chart with four tracks landing on the Billboard Hot 100. Thy Kingdom Come will also mark the first time the group is featuring guest features on an official studio album. As part of the album rollout, fans can expect a limited-edition merch drop via the G59 store.

