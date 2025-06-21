Watch Lainey Wilson's 'Somewhere Over Laredo' Video

(BBR) Lainey Wilson unveils the official music video for her critically acclaimed new single, "Somewhere Over Laredo," today, directed by decorated filmmaker TK McKamy (Tim McGraw, Reba, Darius Rucker).

Falling through a rabbit hole of nostalgia, Wilson embarks on a surreal adventure inspired by the timeless magic of The Wizard of Oz. In pursuit of love lost, Wilson takes a trip down the yellow brick road through symbolic memories as a mysterious cowboy lures her deeper into a lucid dream.

Continuing to receive overwhelming attention from fans and critics alike, "Somewhere Over Laredo" was the most added song at country radio at impact, garnered over 1.16 million streams across platforms in its first 24 hours (Wilson's biggest first day of streaming to date) and earned praise from CBS Mornings, Rolling Stone and Billboard, the latter of which called it "one of her most commanding, dynamic vocal performances to date, crescendo-ing from a soft-focus, tender vocal, before gradually reaching into her upper register for powerful moments that heighten the song's emotional acuity."

The song is from the upcoming deluxe version of Wilson's award-winning album, Whirlwind, set for release August 22 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville in celebration of the record's one-year anniversary (pre-order/pre-save/pre-add here). In addition to Whirlwind's original 14 songs, the new extended edition will feature five additional tracks: "Somewhere Over Laredo," "Bell Bottoms Up," "King Ranch, King George, King James," "Yesterday, All Day, Every Day" and "Peace, Love, and Cowboys."

The release adds to yet another triumphant year for the 16x ACM, 9x CMA and Grammy Award-winning artist, who won four awards at the 60th Annual ACM Awards earlier this spring: Entertainer of the Year (her second consecutive win), Female Artist of the Year (her third consecutive win), Album of the Year (Whirlwind) and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. During the awards ceremony, she also debuted new song, "Trailblazer," with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert, which she wrote with Lambert and Brandy Clark.

Additionally, Wilson is amid her nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour, which includes stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center and Denver's Ball Arena among many others. The upcoming dates follow the tour's first leg-a completely sold-out extensive run across the U.K and Europe earlier this year.

