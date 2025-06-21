William Beckmann Makes His Major Label Debut

(The GreenRoom) With a voice steeped in timeless, honeyed depth and a style rooted in tradition but built for now, William Beckmann makes his major label debut with WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS via Warner Music Nashville.

Showcasing his knack for bringing classic storytelling of the past to the modern stage, this 12-song masterclass in heartbreak, resolve and reckoning is a layered country album dripping with Beckmann's borderland soul, capturing the sting of lost love and the clarity that follows.

Already garnering praise from critics and fans alike, WHISKEY LIES & ALIBIS is available today here. "William Beckmann is one helluva country artist...Beckmann's sound is refreshing, timeless, and flawlessly highlights the roots of country music." - Whiskey Riff

"[William Beckmann's] burnished baritone is as smooth and potent as any top-shelf bourbon, and is one every country music fan needs to hear. He's also devoted himself to enduring country songcraft. When you possess a voice this commanding, this kind of direct, heartfelt missive sounds like a mainline from singer to listener." - Billboard

"Singing in both Spanish and English, Beckmann's songs feel like a throwback to '80s neo-traditionalists like Randy Travis and Lyle Lovett as he looks backwards to push things forwards, reinventing, reimagining and refreshing the past with a deep affection for his country forefathers." - Holler.

"Magnificently country." - Music Row

"Whether William Beckmann is singing in English or Spanish, he can draw forth the deepest of emotions in his performances, and make you feel like you're personally experiencing the inspirations behind his songs. He is quickly distinguishing himself as one of the premier traditional country singers of the new generation... a classic country voice that is begging to be heard by the masses. He's one of those artists where you don't wonder 'if,' but 'when' he'll blow up on the national scene because there is too much talent here for it to be contained on a local or regional scale. Whiskey Lies and Alibis might be that 'when' moment." - Saving Country Music

"William Beckmann's soulful, jazz-infused approach to country music caters to a specific corner of the country music community, while others miss out on a masterclass in vocal artistry. ['Honky Tonk Blue's] infectious cadence is sure to get feet tapping, while the smooth guitar slides make it impossible to resist the urge to dance...uniquely creative with the infusions of many different genres." - Country Central

"Soulful storytelling, smooth vocals, and a whole lot of pedal steel." - Stage Right Secrets

"William Beckmann perfectly illustrates how Mexican folk, Tejano music, and country have always been closely intertwined. Latin folk is Americana; mariachi and Norte-o are country. With Good Country like his, that connectedness feels intuitive - and obvious." - Ed Helms, The Bluegrass Situation

"'Whiskey Lies & Alibis' is an impressive debut, rich with character, heartbreak, swagger and soul. Beckmann's voice-a deep, Roy Orbison-meets-Johnny Cash croon-is the perfect instrument for these stories of forbidden love, border town blues and dancehall confessions. There's enough George Strait traditionalism to satisfy purists, but also enough Tex-Mex flair and modern songwriting chops to feel fresh. Beckmann's grasp of his roots, his influences, and his identity makes this more than just a debut-it's a bold mission statement from a new voice who sounds like he's been here forever."

-- Entertainment Focus

People premiered the new music video for "Lonely Over You." Wrapped in country swing and a hazy swirl of nostalgia, "Lonely Over You" finds Beckmann capturing the bittersweet duality of loneliness-and the quiet gratitude that comes from having loved at all. Directed by Jordan Thiem and Wes Ellis, the music video brings the seductive tension of the track to life as Beckmann takes the stage in a moodily smoke-filled retro TV studio. Shot on 16mm film at Aduro Studios in Austin, fans can watch the 70s-inspired music video below:

