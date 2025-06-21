Yoshiki Presents Debut Song and Video From Bi-Ray

(SSML) World-renowned composer, producer, and rock icon YOSHIKI releases "Butterfly," the debut single from his newly produced vocal group Bi-Ray. The song serves as the main theme of the upcoming action-comedy Bride Hard, starring Rebel Wilson, which also hits theaters in North America today.

"Butterfly" is a soaring, emotionally charged anthem composed and produced by YOSHIKI and performed entirely in English by the four-member vocal group Bi-Ray. The track opens as a delicate pop ballad before building into a bold, cinematic climax that reflects the group's origin story and the emotional journey of the film.

The single is released globally via Melodee, YOSHIKI's newly launched record label, distributed through Virgin Music Group. The music video, shot in Los Angeles, marks Bi-Ray's official visual debut and showcases their vocal power, emotional intensity, and cinematic potential.

Bi-Ray is composed of four young vocalists - Emi (16), Hinata (15), Cocomi (14), and Michelle (14) - each with a rare four-octave range and backgrounds spanning Japan, Canada, Russia, and the Philippines. The group was discovered by YOSHIKI while judging the hit Japanese competition show Kasho-oh and has already made headlines performing the U.S. national anthem at Dodger Stadium.

"Each of their voices is one of a kind," says YOSHIKI. "They are vocalists who can take on the world."

The track's release coincides with the theatrical debut of Bride Hard, directed by Simon West (The Expendables 2, Con Air) and distributed by Magenta Light Studios. The film stars Rebel Wilson as a secret agent bride fighting to maintain her cover when mercenaries crash her destination wedding. The all-star cast includes Anna Camp, Anna Chlumsky, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Stephen Dorff, Justin Hartley, and Gigi Zumbado.

Related Stories

Yoshiki Performs U.S. National Anthem at Dodger Stadium

Yoshiki To Perform National Anthem At Dodgers Vs Nationals Game

Supergroup The Last Rockstars Announce Only U.S. Show This Fall

X Japan's Yoshiki Launches New Supergroup The Last Rockstars

News > Yoshiki