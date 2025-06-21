Zach Top Extends Cold Beer & Country Music Tour

(AEG) Zach Top will continue his extensive Cold Beer & Country Music headline tour through this fall with newly confirmed stops at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights), Louisville's KFC Yum! Center, Oklahoma City's Paycom Center, Charleston's Credit One Stadium, Vancouver's Rogers Arena and Charlottesville's John Paul Jones Arena among many others.

Tickets for the new dates will be available for pre-sale starting Tuesday, June 24 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, June 27 at 10:00am local time.

The fall tour celebrates Top's highly anticipated new album, Ain't In It For My Health-out August 29 on Leo33 (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, Top recently unveiled lead single, "Good Times & Tan Lines," which Billboard hails as "one of this summer's top country anthems," while Country Central praises, "He possesses a swagger like nobody else in the industry."

June 20-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

June 21-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*

June 22-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2025

June 26-Los Angeles, CA-Intuit Dome*

June 27-Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre*

June 28-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre*

July 3-Calgary, AB-Cowboys Music Festival

July 10-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

July 11-Bristow, VA-Jiffy Lube Live*

July 12-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center*

July 13-Clearfield, PA-Clearfield County Fairgrounds

July 18-Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center*

July 19-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center*

July 20-Twin Lakes, WI-Country Thunder Wisconsin

July 21-Valparaiso, IN-Porter County Expo Center

July 31-Salt Lake City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

August 1-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

August 2-Quincy, WA-Watershed Festival

August 7-Camden, NJ-Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

August 8-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

August 9-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion*

August 10-Lewisburg, WV-The State Fair of West Virginia

August 14-Darien Center, NY-Darrien Lake Amphitheater*

August 15-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 16-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

August 21-Savannah, GA-Enmarket Arena*

August 22-Birmingham, AL-Coca-Cola Amphitheater*

August 23-Biloxi, MS-Mississippi Coast Coliseum*

August 28-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden Arena*

August 29-Burgettstown, PA-The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 30-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre*

September 26-College Station, TX-Live at the Station

September 27-Lubbock, TX-Cook's Garage+

September 28-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre=

September 29-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre=

October 3-Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena=

October 4-Ocean City, MD-Country Calling 2025

October 9-Knoxville, TN- Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

October 10-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center+

October 11-Evansville, IN-Ford Center+

October 16-Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater+

October 17-Bossier City, LA-Brookshire Grocery Arena+

October 18-Oklahoma City, OK-Paycom Center+

October 24-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium+

October 25-Simpsonville, SC-Greenville Country Music Festival

October 30-Missoula, MT-Adams Center=

October 31-Billings, MT-MetraPark - First Interstate Arena at Metrapark=

November 1-Casper, WY-Ford Wyoming Center=

November 7-Bismarck, ND-Bismarck Event Center=

November 8-Rapid City, SD-Summit Arena at The Monument=

November 13-Eugene, OR-Matthew Knight Arena=

November 15-Vancouver, BC-Rogers Arena=

*as part of Dierks Bentley's Broken Branches Tour

+with special guest Andy Buckner

=with special guest Jake Worthington

Related Stories

Ella Langley and Zach Top To Perform At 60th ACM Awards

Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video

Zach Bryan Helped Bruce Springsteen Score Career First (2024 In Review)

Zach Top Plots 2025 Headline Tour

News > Zach Top