Alexandra Kay Delivers 'Feminine Energy' With New Track

(BBR) With a fiercely loyal 8.6M-strong following, powerhouse vocalist and heart-first lyricist Alexandra Kay delivers the sultry new anthem "Feminine Energy" that radiates confidence, allure and full-throttle sensuality. Fusing flirtatious-pop shimmer and bold-country attitude, the track depicts how a fearless love can awaken a woman's most radiant and powerful self.
Rushing to drop the empowering anthem, once her teases exploded online, her inbox and comments were flooded with release manifestations. Originally slated to release with her sophomore album later this year - when fans demand, Alexandra listens. Giving another glimpse into her hotly awaited new project and more on the way soon, "Feminine Energy" follows the dreaming romance of "The Last" and captivating singalong "Cupid's A Cowgirl."
Having just wrapped two headlining tours that included commanding stages worldwide and selling well-over 80,000 tickets, the Pandora "2025 Artist to Watch: Country" and CMT "2025 Next Women of Country" member will join Brad Paisley on tour this summer - but not before delivering a pulse-pounding, encore-worthy sold-out hometown show at St. Louis Music Park. She also added "business owner" to her repertoire this week by opening her first coffee shop, The Coffee Girl, in Waterloo, Ill. on June 19 where she greeted fans for nearly six hours at the establishment. In addition, she'll be returning to the Grand Ole Opry stage on June 27 in Nashville.
Known as "The Coffee Girl" for her "Coffee Covers" series on social media, where she delivered soulful renditions of country classics while making her morning coffee, The Coffee Girl celebrates how far she's come.
