Black Map Hitting The Road With Evanescence Dates and Headline Shows

(Freeman) Black Map is hitting the road this summer to support their latest album, 'Hex,' which is out now via Spinefarm. The tour will include a run of headlining dates on the West Coast and in the Mountain States, followed by select arena shows supporting Evanescence in the Midwest this September.

About the tour, vocalist/bassist Ben Flanagan shares: "More than any of our previous records, as we were writing and recording this album, we couldn't stop thinking about how much fun it was going to be to play these songs live. We're so excited to get out there this summer and play them for our fans."

BLACK MAP - Headline Tour Dates:

07/18 - Oceanside, CA @ Pour House

07/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Harvard & Stone

07/23 - Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

07/25 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

07/28 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

07/29 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Lounge

Supporting Evanescence:

09/18 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

09/19 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

