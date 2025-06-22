Brandon Wayne Honors Johnny Cash With a Middle Finger and a Mic

(Trend PR) Brandon Wayne just released "Folsom Prison (F*** You Brandon Wayne)," and he isn't here to play it safe. His raw take on Johnny Cash's legendary single delivers a thunderous and unapologetic reinterpretation that blends outlaw country roots with a rock and roll snarl. "Folsom Prison (F*** You Brandon Wayne)" is now available on all major streaming platforms.
The song tells the story of a man stuck in Folsom Prison, who's haunted by his past mistakes and longing for freedom, themes that resonate deeply in Brandon Wayne's emotional delivery. The added shouting of "F*** you Brandon Wayne" adds a playful, but still edgy layer that turns the original into a bold statement about owning your flaws and being unapologetically yourself.
Joined by Andres Alzate on bass, Ian LeBlanc on drums, and Tobin Gomez on fiddle, Wayne creates a sound that's part Outlaw Country, part hard rock, but fully authentic. Produced by Wayne and Alzate at Alzate Records, the cover captures the rough edges and energy expected from a live session, not a clean, overly perfected studio polish. The mix of dark, moody vibes and gritty rock makes the song feel fresh and exciting. "'Folsom Prison' was the first song I learned from Johnny, and it's by far one of my favorite covers to play live," Brandon says. "I think I paid homage to the great J.C. but gave it my own Brandon Wayne twist."
Hailing from Long Beach, CA, Brandon Wayne is carving out his place in the music scene with a bold fusion of country and rock. Drawing inspiration from roots, classic country, metal, and hard rock, his latest single, "Bad Habits," showcases his dynamic sound and genre-blending talent. The track received praise from notable press outlets like Wide Open Country, Keep It Rock, and Jammerzine. Known for his high-energy live performances, Wayne captivates audiences with his commanding presence that keeps fans coming back for more.
Fans of music with heart, guts, "in your face" attitude, and of course Johnny Cash, won't want to miss this electrifying take on a timeless classic.
