Brendan Walter Moves Forward With 'Normal Day'

(SMN) Rising star and Texas native Brendan Walter today releases a new song, "Normal Day." Written by Walter with Grady Smith and Jack Rauton, "Normal Day" paints a picture of a narrator waking up and realizing he needs to leave old habits behind. The song serves as an introduction to Walter's artistry, with the track featuring his signature rich vocals and honest lyrics.

"'Normal Day' is a song about growing up and locking in," Walter shared. "I've learned that partying comes at a cost, and if you want to be great, sometimes you have to take a step back and get it together."

Walter also begins an exciting new chapter as an artist today, announcing he has signed with RECORDS Nashville and Sony Music Nashville.

Walter reflected on the accomplishment, stating, "I'm so excited to be working with RECORDS and Sony Music Nashville and can't wait to build with my new team."

