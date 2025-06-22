Erykah Badu Returns With 'Next To You'

(The Chamber Group) Erykah Badu has returned with her first lead single of this decade called "Next To You"-self-executive produced and in collaboration with legendary hip-hop producer The Alchemist. Queen of Neo-Soul, Badu, wrote, composed, arranged, and produced the single, released under her own imprint, Control Freaq Records-established in 2025.

The Alchemist describes the collaboration as him tossing the beats to Badu, who made the alley-oop. The record-whispered to be one of the biggest collaborations of the decade-was The Alchemist providing the foundation and Badu putting her 'izm' on it.

Badu, recognized as a fashion icon by the Council of Fashion Designers of America and renowned for her distinctive style, also conceptualized every aspect of the ancient futuristic stage show in Dallas. The custom costume design, lighting, and set design were created by Badu and inspired by graphic designer Voltage. The concert and upcoming tour promises a theatrical and visual spectacle reflecting Badu's unique ability to make the ancient feel revolutionary and the futuristic feel deeply rooted in cultural tradition.

For the first time ever, the duo will hit the stage together in a series of highly anticipated live shows for The Abi & Alan Japan Tour. Beginning June 24 at Billboard Live Osaka, continuing June 28 at Billboard Live Tokyo, and concluding June 30 in Yokohama.

