Frankie Beanie Launches supermodel* With 'I used to live in england'

(ICLG) Los Angeles-based artist and producer Frankie Beanie is proud to unveil his new project supermodel*, a vibrant and genre-defying musical persona that marks the culmination of a lifelong journey through punk, UK indie, hip-hop, and dance culture. To make the occasion he shared his brand new single 'i used to live in England', which premiered on 6music's 'New Music Fix'.

Supermodel* is the brainchild of Frankie Beanie, a Virginia native whose musical path has spanned east coast punk bands, the indie and dance scenes of Liverpool, and a deep love for hip-hop and the Beastie Boys.

Of the project, Supermodel* says "the rules are there to stop me from making boring sh*t. supermodel* has to feel stolen, stupid, instinctive and raw - like it's breaking its own logic. a reminder not to take it too serious and just make the best sh*t possible. the lowercase thing is just cause it looks better. i just decided i wasn't going to compromise anymore. i wasn't going to hide behind some "cool guy" aesthetic or act like i don't give a f*** about my art when i obviously do. make the best sh*t possible and put it in lowercase. that's supermodel*'"

The new single, "i used to live in england," delivers a hypnotic, dance-driven soundscape anchored by Frankie's signature deadpan American delivery. With razor-sharp cultural references, from Tesco meal deals to playful American stereotypes, the track is a witty exploration of Frankie's transatlantic experience. The accompanying music video, self-directed and shot on evocative 16mm film, pays homage to Fatboy Slim's iconic "Weapon of Choice." Set against the stark, liminal backdrop of an office building, the video showcases supermodel* dancing with growing intensity, culminating in a rooftop sequence in downtown Los Angeles. This single kicks off the rollout of an upcoming EP, released later this year.

rules of supermodel*

don't try and be "cool"

steal everything

all lowercase always

don't overthink sh*t

always talk about fight club

