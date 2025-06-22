Jeremy Zucker Returns To His Roots With 'hometown'

(Mercury) Returning to his New Jersey roots, Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker is back today with a brand new single entitled "hometown" out now via Mercury Records. It heralds the arrival of his anxiously awaited third full-length album, Garden State, on August 22nd.

On "hometown," the stripped-down production spotlights Jeremy's inimitable vocal delivery and introspectively nostalgic lyrics, as he sings, "Oh wow, look at you now. A little too good for your old hometown. He's got it all figured out. How does it feel looking down?" The song unfolds as a relatable acoustic anthem about growing up, leaving your hometown, and seeing it through a new perspective. The music video, which was directed and edited by Jeremy himself, was shot in his hometown of Franklin Lakes, NJ.

About the album, he shared, "Garden State is all about growing up in New Jersey: how I never quite felt at home, how I had to leave to find myself, and how coming back made it all make sense. There's a lot in here that I've never touched on in my music and some things I've never fully processed myself. I'm not the same person I was when I started this journey, and I'm genuinely honored to be able to share it with you all."

The new album Garden State sees the critically acclaimed artist return home. The 14-track album traces Jeremy's journey out of his New Jersey hometown and through the ups and downs of moving across the country and living his dream. He translates formative experiences of gaining independence, finding love, and all the complexities consistent with growing up into raw and honest lyrics delivered over bare instrumentation and minimalist production. While creating Garden State, Jeremy mentally transported himself back to his childhood, allowing himself to process his memories and emotions through a new lens. By doing so, he delivers his most vivid and vulnerable work to date.

At the end of 2024, Jeremy released brent iii-the third installment of his fan favorite collaborative series with Chelsea Cutler. Beyond amassing tens of millions of streams, it received widespread tastemaker acclaim. UPROXX marveled at how it "captures Cutler and Zucker in their most naturally reflective and vulnerable states," and Wonderland declared, "As they have found their way from burgeoning young stars to established industry veterans, Cutler and Zucker's writing, melodic connection, and thematic expansion have only become distinct and meticulous." The duo then took their "Brent Forever Tour" across North America, bringing the brent catalogue to life live on stage for the very first time. Not to mention, over the past year, Jeremy also delivered his collaboration "Cozy" with Lauv and Alexander 23 and single "this time" to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his beloved EP summer, and global viral hit "comethru."

Now, Garden State represents where Jeremy Zucker came from, who he's become, and where he's going next.

