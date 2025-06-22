John Berry Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of Hit Single 'I Think About It All The Time'

(2911) GRAMMY & EMMY award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is celebrating the 30th anniversary of his Top 5 single "I Think About It All The Time." Written by Bill Livsey and Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Don Schlitz, this was the second single from Berry's hit album 'Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,' which also featured fan favorites such as "If I Had Any Pride Left At All," "You And Only You," and the title track which reached number 2 on Billboard.

"What a fun, infectious song," shares Berry. "Uptempo songs are pretty hard for me to find, but I knew from the minute I heard it was for me. I've always loved Don Schlitz's songwriting, and it was an honor to record this one."

Berry recently announced the first dates for his 29th Annual 'Christmas With John Berry' Tour. With fourteen shows currently slated and more to come, the tour will kick off on November 28 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and continue through the holiday season. John Berry takes pride in offering a fresh new show each year while always including popular classics like "Little Drummer Boy," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Let It Snow," "Mary Did You Know," and his timeless hit, "O Holy Night."

Alongside this milestone, Berry has re-released five albums with StarVista Music: 'Thomas Road,' 'Christmas,' 'Hits,' 'I Give My Heart,' and 'What I Love The Most.' These albums, a staple at his live shows, showcase music spanning his career. 'Thomas Road' features "The Richest Man," while 'Christmas' includes classics like "You Raise Me Up" and "O' Holy Night." 'What I Love The Most' highlights ten tracks, including "You're My Sunshine" and "She Don't Need Me." 'I Give My Heart' offers eleven songs, such as "Time In A Bottle" and "Let's Stay Together," while 'Hits' compiles twelve of Berry's biggest songs, including "Kiss Me In The Car" and "Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye."

With a career spanning over three decades, Berry continues to be a beloved voice in country music. Fans can celebrate his enduring legacy by streaming his re-released albums and revisiting his timeless hits.

2025 Tour Schedule With More Dates Added Soon!

JUN 28 - Normaltown Brewing Company: A 40th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration / Athens, Ga.

JUL 16 - Wild Wild West at the National Baby Food Festival / Fremont, Mich.

JUL 18 - 20 Front Street / Lake Orion, Mich.

AUG 23 - Heard County Performing Arts Center / Franklin, Ga.

SEP 06 - Pulaski Corn Show / Pulaski, Iowa

SEP 12 - Hey Nonny Live Music & Local Kitchen / Arlington Heights, Ill.

SEP 13 - Ypsilanti Community High School / Ypsilanti, Mich.

The 29th Annual 'Christmas With John Berry' 2025 Tour Schedule**:

NOV 28 - The Eagle @ Sugar Hill / Sugar Hill, Ga.

DEC 02 - Iron & Oak Event Center / Livingston, Tenn.

DEC 03 - The Etherredge Center / Aiken, S.C.

DEC 04 - Jeff's Music Hall / Jeffersonville, Ind.

DEC 05 - Hastings Performing Arts Center / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 06 - Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 10 - The Grand Oshkosh / Oshkosh, Wis.

DEC 12 - Historic Holmes Theatre / Detroit Lakes, Minn.

DEC 16 - Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 17 - Cedartown Performing Arts Center / Cedartown, Ga.

DEC 18 - The Classic Center / Athens, Ga.

DEC 19 - Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

DEC 20 - Dothan Opera House / Dothan, Ala.

DEC 21 - Harken Hall / Madison, Tenn.

**additional dates to come

