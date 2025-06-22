John Oates Says 'Enough Is Enough' With New Single

(Shore Fire Media) John Oates will return with a new solo album this summer: the self-titled Oates will be released on August 29. Nearly all original new songs, Oates finds the music legend flexing his deep love for the craft of songwriting, masterful guitar work and finely aged voice with a touch of rasp bringing listeners on a delightful and fresh musical voyage. The sound of his new album will remind fans of the classic groove-oriented R&B and pop he produced in the 70s and 80s, and is another exciting addition to Oates' eclectic and dynamic body of work.

Oates was inspired in part by a bright new generation of talents that have caught his ear - including Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, who front the NYC 8-piece soul pop band Lawrence, and soul singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian. After hearing Lawrence's music, Oates was moved to write a song, and asked them to guest on it. "Enough Is Enough" kicks off the album with a feeling of joy and warmth over a funky plucked bassline and three-part harmonies, Gilfillian, who, like Oates, has strong ties to Philadelphia, also worked with Oates on the record, co-writing "Real Thing" and co-writing and singing on "Mending" (which was inspired by reading the word "Mend" on a random pluck from a deck of tarot cards). Oates says that he didn't realize it at the time, but his work with Gilfillian would help bring this new full length album into focus.

Other album highlights include the previously released "Pushin' A Rock." The Sisyphean parts of life have never sounded so smooth, over a smoldering groove and slinky synths, with Oates empowering us to "roll with it" when things get rough. "A Ways Away" illustrates the album's softer side, shimmering acoustic guitars and a soaring chorus. Oates also explores global sounds, inspired by his love of Bossa Nova and Carlos Jobim ("Dreaming Of Brazil" featuring Wendy Moten on vocals), and "Bajo La Luz De La Luna," a song he penned for Gringa, a feature film that takes place in Mexico. Oates memorialized our collective experience of the pandemic on "Disconnected," and imagines how it would feel to be completely alone on "World's Gone Wrong," a beautiful song that reminds us to be grateful for our loved ones. The album closes with Oates' take on "Walking In Memphis," as well as a remixed bonus track of the song by American electronic music producer Grabbitz.

The album was recorded almost entirely in Nashville, including at Sound Emporium, Curb Studios and Addiction Sound, and at The Hit Factory ("Enough Is Enough") in NYC. It was produced by Oates and David Kalmusky (a multi-platinum producer who has worked with everyone from Keith Urban and Shawn Mendes to Carrie Underwood and Meghan Trainor), and mixed by Kalmusky.

Oates has put a new band together to play these new songs, and has already announced plays at the Troubadour (Aug 27), The Rockaways in NYC (Aug 24), Summerfest (July 4), and a special show kick-off show at home in Nashville at The Analog at Hutton Hotel (June 29)

Related Stories

John Oats Recruits Devon Gilfillian For 'Mending'

Hear John Oates Cover John Prine's 'Long Monday'

Hall & Oates' John Oates Shares Title Song From New 'Reunion' Album

Daryl Hall Says 'You were allowed to experiment and allowed to fail' In Their Early Days

News > John Oates