Jonas Brothers 'Stayin' Alive' With New Track 'No Time To Talk'

(Republic) Drawing from their earliest musical inspirations, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers unveil their anthemic new single "No Time To Talk".

Featuring a groovy interpolation of the Bee Gees' iconic "Stayin' Alive"-which was a staple on the brothers' musical soundtrack throughout their childhood thanks to their father-the song is a disco-pop bop for a new generation.

"No Time To Talk" was produced by Julian Bunetta [Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso"] and Gabe Simon [Lana Del Rey, Noah Kahan, Calum Scott], and teases more to come from the Jonas Brothers' highly anticipated new studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, out August 8th.

Featuring their previously released fan favorite single "Love Me To Heaven," the forthcoming Greetings From Your Hometown is a return to the brothers' New Jersey roots and early sonic influences while growing up-celebrating 20 unforgettable years as a band.

Following the album release, the Jonas Brothers will embark on their 2025 JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, kicking off with a hometown show at MetLife Stadium on August 10th. Featuring a dynamic, career-spanning live show that highlights every chapter of the Jonas Brothers' 20 year journey and the band's evolution, including solo projects like Nick Jonas & the Administration, Nick Jonas' solo career, Joe Jonas' solo career, and DNCE. Select dates will feature special guests Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls.

