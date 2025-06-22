Lola Brooke Says 'Bon Appetit' With New Single

(TTB) Back with a bang, Brooklyn-born emcee Lola Brooke unveils her latest song, Bon Appetit, alongside an official lyric video via Team Eighty Productions/Arista Records.

Lola spins the block with her latest release, bringing forth a stark reminder that she's not the one, or the two, to be messed with. The gully, gritty production draws listeners in with an ominous vibe while Lola delivers back-to-back verses that capture the essence of authentic street rap. Her charismatic rawness and bling-bling bars add the needed heat to the rap scene of the now.

"I mean it when I say I whipped up "Bon Appetit" super-fast. I came up with it on the fly, just trying to give back to the streets, and now it's finally getting released because folks seem to be hungry for this side of me. That's dope. I've been keeping a lot inside, so think of this as me just letting it all out and dropping what I want whenever I want" Lola shares exclusivity as it relates to "Bon Appetit."

Fresh from headlining Baltimore's Maryland Pride, where she delivered her first live performance of "Bon Appetit," it's evident that Lola is bringing the thrills that the summer of 2025 needs. With more new music on the way and a successful recent run highlighted by songs like "Disgusted" and "You The One," there's no telling what to expect from Ms. Lola Brooke.

