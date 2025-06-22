Lola Young Shares Her New Single 'Not Like That Anymore'

(Orienteer) On the heels of the announcement of her highly-anticipated new album I'm Only F***ing Myself, due September 19th via Island Records, Ivor Novello's Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated Lola Young shares her new single "Not Like That Anymore."

With the honesty of a torn-up diary page and the faded shimmer of a summer fling, "Not Like That Anymore" is an anthem for breaking rules and burning bridges. I'm Only F***ing Myself will also include the previously shared, head-bopping and dub grooved "One Thing," which has accumulated millions of streams since its release and has been praised by Rolling Stone, PAPER, Billboard and more.

Following her major festival run this summer with performances at Glastonbury, Rosklide, Lollapalooza Paris, All Things Go Festival and more still on the horizon, Lola will embark on her headline North American tour this November and December.

During the tour, the powerhouse vocalist will bring her show to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Since the tour's announcement, Lola has added additional shows in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles due to demand.

Related Stories

Lola Young Announces New Album

Lola Young Plots North American Headline Tour

Lola Young Shares 'One Thing' Video

Lola Young Takes 'Messy' To No. 1 In The UK

News > Lola Young