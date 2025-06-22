Madilyn Mei Gets Animated For 'At Least I'd Be A Cowboy!'

(Mercury) Gaining traction as an innovative, singer, songwriter, and visual artist, Madilyn Mei shares a dreamy, wild west-infused new single entitled "At Least I'd Be A Cowboy!", along with the official music video that was animated by Kohana Wilson.

The new track rolls like tumbleweed in the wind, with its breezy sing-song melody swept up in rattling percussion, steady claps, and distant echoes of guitar. As a climactic chorus takes hold, the hazy groove bleeds into an utterly hypnotic hook, "I don't wanna be a self-fulfilling prophecy, but I've been here before, it doesn't end well in my dream. If I were a cowboy, it wouldn't change a thing, but at least I'd be a cowboy!" The song delicately unfolds as an unshakable and nostalgic anthem evocative of Madilyn's ever-expanding artistry. At the same time, the accompanying visual translates this vibe to the screen.

About the song, Madilyn commented ""At Least I'd Be A Cowboy!" is about a rodeo clown who longs to be a cowboy. It's also about trying to cope with feelings of abandonment and trying to find your independence.

I was particularly inspired by Dean Martin's "My Rifle My Pony and Me." I wanted to write a song about cowboys, and I also really wanted to attempt that old western call and response style of vocals. Growing up in Arizona, I've always loved anything having to do with the old west, and it felt about time I wrote a song using that inspiration.

To me, cowboys represent independence and self-reliance. I was going through a really hard time when I wrote this song, and I wanted to be so independent that my trials couldn't even phase me. But instead I felt like a lost puppy and a fool. I felt shaken up, afraid and truly alone for the first time ever. The idea of writing a song about being a cowboy felt ridiculous! I couldn't be any further from the tough lone rangers I'd seen in the movies. So I wrote about a clown who had the same longing as me: to be able to cope with the hard times alone, to be a cowboy.

It's a very personal song, though I hope others are able to see themselves in the lyrics and interpret it in whatever way fits them!"

