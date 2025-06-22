Miranda Lambert Takes MuttNation's 'Fill the Little Red Wagon' Campaign on Tour

(EBM) Country music icon Miranda Lambert will be rolling with MuttNation Foundation's much-loved "Fill the Little Red Wagon" activation in support of local shelters on select tour dates this summer.

Launched with Lambert's Keeper of the Flame Tour in 2016, "Fill the Little Red Wagon," in partnership with Live Nation, teams up with local animal shelters in cities where she performs, collecting pet toys, food and supplies for each stop's selected shelter while giving pet-loving fans the opportunity to win pit tickets.

"For me, it's always been music and mutts, so whenever I'm able to make something happen with both at the same time, it's magic," said Lambert. "It's been nearly a decade since we started 'Fill the Little Red Wagon' to help shelters while I'm on the road - it's one of my favorite things about touring."

This year, until noon local time the day before each show, fans can drop off their donations at the designated animal shelter and register for the chance to win pit tickets. The winners will be randomly selected and notified prior to the show.

For more information and shelter addresses, please visit MuttNation.com/wagon.

