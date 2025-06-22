Miranda Lambert Takes MuttNation's 'Fill the Little Red Wagon' Campaign on Tour

(EBM) Country music icon Miranda Lambert will be rolling with MuttNation Foundation's much-loved "Fill the Little Red Wagon" activation in support of local shelters on select tour dates this summer.
Launched with Lambert's Keeper of the Flame Tour in 2016, "Fill the Little Red Wagon," in partnership with Live Nation, teams up with local animal shelters in cities where she performs, collecting pet toys, food and supplies for each stop's selected shelter while giving pet-loving fans the opportunity to win pit tickets.
"For me, it's always been music and mutts, so whenever I'm able to make something happen with both at the same time, it's magic," said Lambert. "It's been nearly a decade since we started 'Fill the Little Red Wagon' to help shelters while I'm on the road - it's one of my favorite things about touring."
This year, until noon local time the day before each show, fans can drop off their donations at the designated animal shelter and register for the chance to win pit tickets. The winners will be randomly selected and notified prior to the show.
For more information and shelter addresses, please visit MuttNation.com/wagon.
Miranda Lambert Rocks 'Kerosene' On American Idol
Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert & More to Perform at the 60th ACM Awards
Miranda Lambert Shares Rarity To Announce Kerosene Vinyl Release
Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Expands 'It Takes Balls' Grants
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more
Warren Haynes Introduces The Whisper Sessions With Derek Trucks Collab- Watch Yungblud Perform 'Ghosts'- Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Track 'Anew'- more
Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- Visit 'Sorryville' With Dylan Marlowe- Noah Cyrus Teams With Blake Shelton- more
Jonas Brothers 'Stayin' Alive' With New Track 'No Time To Talk'- Erykah Badu Returns With 'Next To You'- Lola Young Shares 'Not Like That Anymore'- Ed Sheeran- more
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Hot In The City: Candlelight Concerts Set to Light Up Phoenix
The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak Starkey
Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer
Gus G. And Ronnie Romero Team Up For 'My Premonition'
Metallica Stream Charlotte Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'
John Oates Says 'Enough Is Enough' With New Single
Stay The Course Kick Off Summer With New Song 'Dreams'
Black Map Hitting The Road With Evanescence Dates and Headline Shows