Ryan Brown Takes Fans To 'Wildflower Highway'

(PN) Rising singer-songwriter Ryan Brown releases her new single "Wildflower Highway." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.
With poetic detail and a voice full of longing, Ryan Brown delivers a deeply emotional ballad with her new single "Wildflower Highway." Produced by Ron DiSilvestro and mastered by David Kutch, the track is equal parts gritty country and tender confessional, brimming with loss, beauty, and an unshakable connection to the past.
Lines like "Stuck in the dark, you were the light / A world of wrong, you made it right" set the tone for a story of a love that burned bright but slipped away. Brown's gift for imagery shines in every verse, while the production leans into soft textures and melancholic hooks.
2025 has been a milestone year for Brown. She delivered the National Anthem for the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and other major venues and teams. With a growing platform and a string of new music ahead, "Wildflower Highway" marks a heartfelt and promising step in her next chapter.
