Stay The Course Kick Off Summer With New Song 'Dreams'

(Earshot) Stay The Course, the hard-hitting pop punk and easycore band out of Kansas, makes their label debut on Punkerton Records with the emotionally charged, riff-heavy new single "Dreams".
The track kicks off the band's next chapter and offers fans their first taste of what's to come from the upcoming full-length album Red Flag, due later this year. Packed with soaring melodic hooks, post-hardcore-style breakdowns, and just the right amount of gut-punch angst, "Dreams" is the ultimate summer soundtrack for fans of bands like A Day To Remember, Four Year Strong, and The Story So Far.
"'Dreams' captures a moment of emotional whiplash," says guitarist and vocalist Colby Munn. "It's about holding onto love and identity through chaos. To live and love again, be not unruly."
After officially joining the Punkerton Records family in March, Stay The Course wasted no time getting to work. "Dreams" is just the first of a run of new singles leading up to their highly anticipated debut Punkerton LP.
