Stream Mason Jennings' New Album 'Magnifier'

(CMM) After more than two decades as one of modern folk's most authentic voices, Mason Jennings returns with Magnifier, his 20th studio album, out now via Loosegroove Records. The eight-song, solo acoustic collection-co-produced by Stone Gossard-stands as one of Jennings' most stripped-down and emotionally direct releases. Alongside the album, Jennings has shared a video for "Joy in the Face of It All," the opening track from Magnifier.

Recorded solo at his lake house in Minnesota with just vocals, acoustic guitar, piano, kick drum, and snare, Magnifier finds Jennings at his most minimal and honest. These eight songs meditate on love, change, grief, and hope, crafted with the kind of quiet intensity and lyrical precision that have become his hallmark.

"A song is like a boat on the water," says Jennings. "You're trying to make it float with as few pieces as possible. If you do it right, it can be very healing."

Jennings' long career has been defined by that philosophy. Born in Honolulu, raised in Pittsburgh, and launched into national recognition from Minneapolis in the late '90s, his debut set the stage for a string of revered releases that balance poetic introspection with melodic simplicity. Over the years, his work has drawn comparisons to Nick Drake and Tom Waits, yet his voice-emotionally direct, deeply human-remains unmistakably his own.

Standout tracks on Magnifier include "Castles," a tribute to the inner worlds children create to cope with hardship, built around fingerpicked guitar and piano; "Joy in the Face of It All," a defiant celebration of hope and unity in uncertain times-a call to choose love, community, and resilience; "Don't Change," a meditation on staying true to oneself amid life's inevitable shifts, written for his wife and 3-year-old son; and "Blood Red Sun," a darker, cinematic story-song that blends Jennings' interests in heavy metal and Westerns, telling the tale of a man on the run.

Magnifier follows Jennings' recent wave of creativity, including his collaboration with Stone Gossard in the genre-bending band Painted Shield and his 2024 release Holy Dive. Jennings will support Magnifier with tour dates across the U.S. this summer and fall.

2025 TOUR DATES

July 9 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Venice West

July 11 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

July 12 - Morro Bay, CA - The Siren

July 13 - Santa Barbara, CA - Soho Restaurant & Music Club

July 26 - Welch, MN - Music by the Mississippi

August 23 - Sioux Falls, SD - Icon Lounge + Events

August 24 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

September 23 - Conway, NH - Majestic Theatre

September 24 - Boston, MA - City Winery Boston

September 25 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate

September 26 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery Philadelphia

September 27 - New York, NY - City Winery New York City

September 28th - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

