Visit 'Sorryville' With Dylan Marlowe

(SMN) Dylan Marlowe releases a new track, "Sorryville." Marlowe recently announced the track to the excitement of fans, who have been demanding the track since he teased it earlier this year.

Complete with clever lyrics, the track immerses the audience into the abandoned, inescapable town of "Sorryville," a metaphor to represent the narrator's state of mind, stuck in the lingering regret of a relationship gone wrong.

Growing up listening to both country and pop punk, Marlowe explores both genres with "Sorryville," which he wrote with collaborators Jimi Bell, Seth Ennis, and Joe Fox, who also produced the track. The blend of these two genres is occasionally woven throughout Marlowe's music, most recently seen on his "great debut album", Mid-Twenties Crisis, which "opens with a song called 'Heaven's Sake,' which finds common ground between the sound of contemporary country radio and the sound of the Warped Tour in the two-thousands," (The New Yorker).

Marlowe reflected on the musical influences behind "Sorryville," sharing, "Growing up, my friends and I would listen to a lot of different pop punk music along with country when we would drive around. Being exposed to different types of music when I was young has definitely impacted me as an artist. I think you can really hear the pop punk influences in 'Sorryville' and I always enjoy sharing that side of myself musically. I actually teased this song on TikTok a while back and I've been waiting for the right time to drop it - really excited to have this one out in the world. Hope y'all love it."

Along with releasing new music, Marlowe is currently touring with Bailey Zimmerman as direct support for Zimmerman's "New To Country Summer Tour." The tour kicked off in early June and will continue through September.

