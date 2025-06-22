Watch The Kid LAROI's 'How Does It Feel' Video

(Columbia Records) GRAMMY nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI releases his highly anticipated new single, "How Does It Feel" via Columbia Records.
LAROI officially announced the single on socials earlier this week, attracting buzz from eager fans. The track features a special appearance from renowned musician, Thundercat, playing the song's hypnotic baseline. LAROI also dropped the flirty new video counterpart starring actress Talia Ryder alongside himself, directed by CALMATIC (Kendrick Lamar, The Rolling Stones), showcasing his smooth dance moves at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
"HOW DOES IT FEEL" follows LAROI's first release of 2025, "ALL I WANT IS YOU." Last year, he released the deluxe version of his full-length debut album, THE FIRST TIME, featuring five new tracks. He also embarked on The First Time Tour, which brought him across Europe, North America and Australia. He released three new singles "Girls," which he debuted live on tour ahead of the release, "Aperol Spritz," and ended the year with "Slow It Down" featuring Quavo. LAROI was also recently featured on Tate McRae's new album with their song "I know love." With no signs of slowing down, LAROI continues to excite fans with his chart-topping hits and cinematic videos.
