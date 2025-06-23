AXS TV Launching Fourth of July Week with Country Stars and Rock Legends

(PR) AXS TV salutes the founding fathers and influential pioneers of two of America's best-loved genres in the Fourth of July Week: Country Stars & Rock Legends block-a week-long celebration of the sounds that define America. The event begins Monday, June 30, with daily themed programming at 4PM ET, culminating in a three-day concert marathon starting Friday, July 4 at 11:15AM ET.

The week begins with an expansive roster of genre trailblazers and icons in Country Music Week (June 30-July 3), featuring unforgettable performances from Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, and Zac Brown Band; plus, documentaries and AXS TV originals honoring legends such as Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, and Shania Twain.

Then, the Fourth of July Weekend Concert Marathon keeps the party rolling with a lineup of dynamic rock and country all-stars kicking off on July 4. Highlights include Tom Petty: Live From Gatorville with Stevie Nicks, ZZ Top: Live From Texas, AC/DC: Live At River Plate, and Kid Rock: Live From Graceland. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the enduring lives and legacies of some of music's most consequential icons in acclaimed rock docs covering Prince (Slave Trade), RUSH (The Rise Of Kings), and the Allman Brothers (After The Crash).

Whether you're a fan of heartland anthems or arena-shaking rock, AXS TV's Fourth of July Week delivers wall-to-wall hits and timeless tributes-airing daily from June 30 through July 6.

