AXS TV Launching Fourth of July Week with Country Stars and Rock Legends

(PR) AXS TV salutes the founding fathers and influential pioneers of two of America's best-loved genres in the Fourth of July Week: Country Stars & Rock Legends block-a week-long celebration of the sounds that define America. The event begins Monday, June 30, with daily themed programming at 4PM ET, culminating in a three-day concert marathon starting Friday, July 4 at 11:15AM ET.
The week begins with an expansive roster of genre trailblazers and icons in Country Music Week (June 30-July 3), featuring unforgettable performances from Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, Dierks Bentley, and Zac Brown Band; plus, documentaries and AXS TV originals honoring legends such as Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, and Shania Twain.
Then, the Fourth of July Weekend Concert Marathon keeps the party rolling with a lineup of dynamic rock and country all-stars kicking off on July 4. Highlights include Tom Petty: Live From Gatorville with Stevie Nicks, ZZ Top: Live From Texas, AC/DC: Live At River Plate, and Kid Rock: Live From Graceland. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the enduring lives and legacies of some of music's most consequential icons in acclaimed rock docs covering Prince (Slave Trade), RUSH (The Rise Of Kings), and the Allman Brothers (After The Crash).
Whether you're a fan of heartland anthems or arena-shaking rock, AXS TV's Fourth of July Week delivers wall-to-wall hits and timeless tributes-airing daily from June 30 through July 6.
Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar Marathon Coming
AXS TV Launches New Daily Puzzle Game: AXS TV Harmonies
Triumph: Rock & Roll Machine TV Special For Band's 50th Anniversary
AXS TV Plans National Record Store Day Vinyl Obsession Marathon
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Maroon 5 Announce New Album And Arena Tour- New Kids On The Block Launch Las Vegas Residency- Dua Lipa Plays to Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81
Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Jack White Takes 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' To No. 1
Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour
Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour
The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour
Jack The Joker Share 'Between The Sky Lines' Video To Announce Debut Album