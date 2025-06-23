Ben Gallaher Hitting The Road For The Bullet Tour

(SCR) Stone Country Records' triple-threat singer, songwriter and guitarist Ben Gallaher today announced he will hit the road beginning this summer on the 2025 Bullet Tour in support of his high-octane new EP, Bullet, released on May 9.

The first date of the 2025 Bullet Tour kicks off in Belcourt, North Dakota on July 12 and will find Gallaher bringing his electrifying full band show to 10 states in every corner of the U.S. from Pennsylvania to Texas to Idaho and back to Nashville, where he'll perform the tour's only solo acoustic show, a "Songwriter Session" at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on September 27.

"There's nothing like connecting with fans through a lyric and a melody playing live. For me, it's always been about that connection," says Gallaher. "This EP covers a lot of ground - from heartbreak to hope. It's one thing sharing these songs on social media, but it's a completely different experience delivering a song live in person."

The viral star's official music video for EP title track, "Bullet," is out now and can be seen on CMT Music, The Country Network, American Country Network, Heartland TV, and more. "Bullet" recently debuted at No. 2 on Taste of Country and The Boot's fan-voted "Top Country Music Videos of the Week."

A collaboration with award winning producer and director Chris Beyrooty, the video was filmed in and around Nashville and tells a dramatic, high-stakes story about a young couple in love and on the run.

"Just wait until you reach the end of the music video - the intensity is electrifying," teases Gallaher. "Chris Beyrooty's treatment caught my attention from the first read. It's a classic Bonnie & Clyde meets Romeo & Juliet. The song depicts how you would take a bullet for someone you love. I wrote it for my wife, Monica, but it took on a whole new meaning after we had our son, River. If you've ever loved anyone at all, you'll relate to this song."

Ben Gallaher 2025 Bullet Tour dates

7/12: Sky Dancer Casino & Resort*, Belcourt, ND

7/17: Elmore County Fair and Rodeo, Glenns Ferry, ID

7/25: Brewster Street Icehouse, Corpus Christi, TX

7/31: Deerasic Classic Giveaway and Outdoor Expo, Cambridge, OH

8/21: Hollywood Casino, Penn Nat'l Race Course**, Grantville, PA

8/23: The Klein Memorial Auditorium, Bridgeport, CT

8/29: Carol's Pub, Chicago, IL

9/11: Eddie's Attic, Decatur, GA

9/18: Backstage at the Meyer Theatre, Green Bay, WI

9/27: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville, TN

* With Gary LeVox

** With Brantley Gilbert

