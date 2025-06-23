Cardi B Announces Sophomore Album With New Single 'Outside'

(Atlantic) Cardi B has officially launched the next chapter of her career with the announcement of her highly anticipated sophomore album, AM I THE DRAMA? available everywhere September 19.

Marking a bold evolution in her sound and storytelling, the project arrives after her record-breaking debut album Invasion of Privacy - not just aiming to top it, but showing how far she's come and how much more she has to say.

To celebrate the announcement of her album, fans now have access to AM I THE DRAMA? limited edition merch which features vinyl, CD and box set available at CardiB.com.

To kick off this new era, she dropped her first single "Outside," available everywhere now. "Outside" peaked at #1 on Apple Music this weekend and remains at the top of the chart, marking her first #1 since the multi-platinum "Up." The release immediately sparked a wave of excitement online with more than 163M Instagram followers driving momentum that continues to build. In addition, "Outside" will be impacted at urban and rhythm radio today.

The fiery new anthem release follows her appearance at the Cannes Spotify Beach Party on Wednesday, June 18th, where she debuted "Outside" live for the very first time. She will also perform this weekend at LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, NY, on June 27th.

"Enough (Miami)," released in March 2024, was a blazing track and the perfect record to kick off the spring break season. "Enough (Miami)" was accompanied by a high-octane companion visual (directed by: Patience Harding) following Cardi's previous release, "Like What (Freestyle)." Both records served as the follow-up to a groundbreaking collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." Prior to "Bongos," the pair released the historic and viral sensation, "WAP." In 2020, this hit song (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" affirmed Cardi B as one of Apple Music's most popular artists of all time, earning the platform's highest-ever debut by a female artist as well as the fastest song in Apple Music history by a female artist to peak at #1. It also went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaked at #1 on rhythmic radio, and rose to #2 on urban radio. "WAP" also won Favorite Song - Rap / Hip-Hop at the American Music Awards and won Best Collaboration and Video of the Year at the BET Awards. It was also nominated for Collaboration of the Year at the American Music Awards, nominated for five categories at the MTV Video Music Awards, and nominated for Best Music Video at the iHeart Music Awards. The visual has now reached over 550M views and the audio now has over 3.7B streams.

Related Stories

Cardi B Returns With New Single 'Outside'

Ne-Yo Reveals 'Link Up' Video

Cardi B Shares Her Unfiltered Thoughts About Haters, Fashion and More on The Spout Podcast

News > Cardi B