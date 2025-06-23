Dua Lipa Plays To Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium

(PP) Across Friday and Saturday night, global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa performed to over 150,000 fans at London's iconic Wembley Stadium resulting in two triumphant shows to kick off the UK leg of her highly anticipated 75+ date Radical Optimism World Tour.

The two sold-out shows saw Dua bring out a special guest each night, including Jamiroquai on Friday night to perform "Virtual Insanity" together, and Charli xcx on Saturday night to perform "360" together as part of the show where Dua performs bespoke covers unique to the city she's in. Throughout the tour, Dua has performed these covers often in the local language to honor each city, and thus far, has done so in seven different languages, including Italian, French, Spanish, Czech, Dutch and German.

To add to the celebration, Dua offered fans surprise rare performances of her early hits "IDGAF" on Saturday and "Hotter Than Hell" on Friday, which she introduced by saying, "This is the song that got me signed, and it's the song that started everything. With weather like this, there's only one song I could do."

For the homecoming shows, Dua introduced a series of brand-new custom looks, styled by longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco. Opening in a silver custom Swarovski bodysuit with matching Christian Louboutin boots, she switched into a white lace Valentino catsuit, followed by a striking black glitter Courreges bodysuit and matching gloves. For Act Four, she appeared in a sheer blue Balenciaga slip dress topped with a faux fur coat with the UK flag revealed inside, before returning for the encore in her iconic custom black Chanel bodysuit adorned with gold chains, a faithful homage to a 1992 couture original.

The London dates followed sold‑out shows across Europe including multiple stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Munich and more, following the Asia, Australia and New Zealand legs of the tour.

The Radical Optimism World Tour continues with two nights in Liverpool on June 24th and 25th and Dublin on June 27th before heading to North America later this year.

The tour supports Dua's third studio album, Radical Optimism, which went to #1 in 12 countries including the UK, where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and #2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet.

Setlists - Wembley Stadium, London - June 20th & 21st

Act 1

Training Season

End of an Era

Break My Heart

One Kiss

Act 2

Whatcha Doing

Levitating

These Walls

Night 1 - Hotter Than Hell / Night 2 - IDGAF

Night 1 - Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity / Night 2 - Charli xcx - 360

Maria

Act 3

Physical

Electricity

Hallucinate

Illusion

Act 4

Falling Forever

Happy For You

Love Again

Anything for Love

Be The One

Act 5

New Rules

Dance The Night

Don't Start Now

Houdini

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism UK Tour Dates

June 20, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

June 21, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium

June 24, 2025 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

June 25, 2025 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium

June 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium

