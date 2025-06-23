Dua Lipa Plays To Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium

(PP) Across Friday and Saturday night, global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa performed to over 150,000 fans at London's iconic Wembley Stadium resulting in two triumphant shows to kick off the UK leg of her highly anticipated 75+ date Radical Optimism World Tour.
The two sold-out shows saw Dua bring out a special guest each night, including Jamiroquai on Friday night to perform "Virtual Insanity" together, and Charli xcx on Saturday night to perform "360" together as part of the show where Dua performs bespoke covers unique to the city she's in. Throughout the tour, Dua has performed these covers often in the local language to honor each city, and thus far, has done so in seven different languages, including Italian, French, Spanish, Czech, Dutch and German.
To add to the celebration, Dua offered fans surprise rare performances of her early hits "IDGAF" on Saturday and "Hotter Than Hell" on Friday, which she introduced by saying, "This is the song that got me signed, and it's the song that started everything. With weather like this, there's only one song I could do."
For the homecoming shows, Dua introduced a series of brand-new custom looks, styled by longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco. Opening in a silver custom Swarovski bodysuit with matching Christian Louboutin boots, she switched into a white lace Valentino catsuit, followed by a striking black glitter Courreges bodysuit and matching gloves. For Act Four, she appeared in a sheer blue Balenciaga slip dress topped with a faux fur coat with the UK flag revealed inside, before returning for the encore in her iconic custom black Chanel bodysuit adorned with gold chains, a faithful homage to a 1992 couture original.
The London dates followed sold‑out shows across Europe including multiple stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, Munich and more, following the Asia, Australia and New Zealand legs of the tour.
The Radical Optimism World Tour continues with two nights in Liverpool on June 24th and 25th and Dublin on June 27th before heading to North America later this year.
The tour supports Dua's third studio album, Radical Optimism, which went to #1 in 12 countries including the UK, where it became the biggest album debut from a UK female artist in 2024 and garnered the highest week one sales from a UK female artist since 2021. In the US, the album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and #2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking Dua's biggest sales week yet.
Setlists - Wembley Stadium, London - June 20th & 21st
Act 1
Training Season
End of an Era
Break My Heart
One Kiss
Act 2
Whatcha Doing
Levitating
These Walls
Night 1 - Hotter Than Hell / Night 2 - IDGAF
Night 1 - Jamiroquai - Virtual Insanity / Night 2 - Charli xcx - 360
Maria
Act 3
Physical
Electricity
Hallucinate
Illusion
Act 4
Falling Forever
Happy For You
Love Again
Anything for Love
Be The One
Act 5
New Rules
Dance The Night
Don't Start Now
Houdini
Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism UK Tour Dates
June 20, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
June 21, 2025 - London, UK - Wembley Stadium
June 24, 2025 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
June 25, 2025 - Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
June 27, 2025 - Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium
Dua Lipa Adds Latin American Leg To Radical Optimism Tour
Dua Lipa Shares 'Physical' Remix Featuring Troye Sivan
Dua Lipa Launches Radical Optimism Tour Down Under
JENNIE And Dua Lipa Share 'Handlebars' Video
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Maroon 5 Announce New Album And Arena Tour- New Kids On The Block Launch Las Vegas Residency- Dua Lipa Plays to Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81
Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Jack White Takes 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' To No. 1
Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour
Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour
The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour
Jack The Joker Share 'Between The Sky Lines' Video To Announce Debut Album