GloRilla Shares 'Rain Down On Me' Video

(ICLG) GloRilla leads a triumphant fellowship with all-star gospel greats Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore and Maverick City Music in her new music video for "RAIN DOWN ON ME." In the jubilant video, directed by Benny Boom, the group praises in a sun-drenched scene as we see acts of charity, compassion, healing and baptism that culminate in a soul-stirring testimony.

The video premiere follows "RAIN DOWN ON ME," from Glo's RIAA Gold-certified 2024 album GLORIOUS and a No. 1 Hot Gospel Songs hit on Billboard, winning the Bobby Jones Award for Best Inspirational Performance at 2025 BET Awards. "It's a blessing to get the gospel award first because I owe it all to God," GloRilla said in her acceptance speech. To accompany her first BET Award win, Big Glo delivered a scorching medley of "LET HER COOK" and new single "Typa," complete with a surprise Keyshia Cole cameo, mobster-era outfits, and a tap dance interlude that stole the show.

GloRilla's newest wins double down on the superstar's domination both on-stage and on the charts. Last week, "Typa" became her 13th entry on the Billboard Hot 100 and debuted immediately as her seventh top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Plus, her feature on j-hope's "Killin' It Girl" is off to an explosive start, pulling 25 million Spotify streams in its first week. And following her headlining performances at the 2025 Hot 97 Summer Jam festival and Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash last weekend, GloRilla is set to astonish audiences at next month's ESSENCE Festival of Culture - building toward her inaugural Glo Bash in her hometown of Memphis on July 25.

Under the guidance of CMG and label founder Yo Gotti, GloRilla reached new heights with her debut album, GLORIOUS, which arrived in October 2024 to widespread critical and commercial acclaim. It debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, earned the highest debut week for a female rapper in 2024 and was the year's best-selling female rap album on the strength of hit records "TGIF," "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," with Sexyy Red and "I LUV HER" with T-Pain. Momentum only continued with further hits "Yeah Glo!," "Wanna Be," featuring Megan Thee Stallion and a Top 10 Hot 100 entry via Tyler, The Creator's all-star anthem "Sticky," and a magical feature run in 2025 including standout appearances on j-hope's "Killin' It Girl," Lil Baby's "Red Bone," Teddy Swims' "She Got It," and GELO's "Can You Please."

Earlier this year, GloRilla was honored with the 'Powerhouse Award' at Billboard's Women in Music gala, cementing her place as one of hip-hop's most electrifying voices.

