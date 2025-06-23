Hear Barry Can't Swim's New Song 'All My Friends'

(The Oriel Company) Following his recent almost entirely sold-out North American tour, Barry Can't Swim shares the news single, "All My Friends" from his upcoming album, Loner, out July 11th on Ninja Tune.
"All My Friends" is a track crafted with intention, showcasing Barry Can't Swim's talent as both a producer and songwriter. Beginning with relaxed, bright beats reminiscent of the perfect summer day, the track slowly builds to a vibrant-yet-mellow drop. Crisp, soulful vocals blend with a perfectly curated mixture of rhythms to create a stunningly captivating soundscape and serve as another impressive offering off of Loner.
The new release follows recent double singles "About to Begin," a pulsing, fast-paced track and "Cars Pass By Like Childhood Sweethearts," a softer juxtaposition. Collaborative single "Kimpton" with O'Flynn was named one of Billboard's best new electronic tracks of the week, while "Different," a heady slice of electronic euphoria, has become a fan-favorite at recent shows. First album offering "The Person You'd Like To Be" finds the artist moving in a new abstract direction, forever pushing the boundaries of his own sound.
Just a few weeks ago, Barry Can't Swim concluded an impressive run of North American shows, including three sold-out shows in New York and concluding with two nights at The Shrine in Los Angeles. He's currently on the road completing an impressive festival circuit, including HARD Summer, All Points East, and more. In addition to two headlining Rough Trade dates in the UK, he'll be performing a special headlining set at The Salt Shed in Chicago ahead of his highly-anticipated set at Lollapalooza.
BARRY CAN'T SWIM LIVE DATES
July 5 - Rock Werchter Festival - Werchter, Belgium
July 10 - NOS Alive Festival - Oeires, Portugal
July 13 - Rough Trade East - London, UK
July 18 - Rough Trade Liverpool - Liverpool, UK
July 26 - Fuji Rock Festival - Niigata, Japan
July 30 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL
July 31 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL
August 1 - Osheago Music & Arts Festival - Montreal, QC
August 3 - HARD Summer - Los Angeles, CA
August 21 - Rock en Seine Festival - Saint-Cloud, France
August 22 - All Points East - London, UK
August 23 - Forwards Festival - Bristol, UK
August 24 - Lost Village Festival - Lincolnshire, UK
September 26 - PSM Loves Summer - Istanbul, Turkey
October 17 - III Points - Miami, FL
November 21 - WHP x Earths Only Paradise - Manchester, UK
