Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour

(TOC) Post-emo rising stars Hot Mulligan announce their 26-date fall 2025 The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour with support from Drug Church, Arm's Length, and Anxious. Furthermore, the band recently announced that their highly-anticipated fourth full-length LP, The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still, will be released August 22nd via Wax Bodega.

Hot Mulligan's upcoming tour is set to deliver their signature blend of raw emotion and high-octane energy to stages across North America. Kicking off October 29 in Columbus, the tour will stop in major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before concluding in Detroit on December 6th. Presale tickets and VIP package sales begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10am local time with all tickets on sale Friday, June 27 at 10am local.

The fall tour follows a string of intimate summer shows in cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, and Detroit. Alongside these headline dates, Hot Mulligan also orchestrated a last-minute pop-up headline show in the wake of Bonnaroo's cancellation in Tennessee and are set to perform at Pittsburgh's Four Chord Music Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park this September. Following the festival sets, they'll bring their revered live performances to the UK and Europe as they support Pierce The Veil. With a major headline tour and a highly anticipated album on the way, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Hot Mulligan.

HOT MULLIGAN 2025 FALL HEADLINE TOUR DATES

10/29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

10/30 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

11/1 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

11/2 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

11/5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

11/8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

11/9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

11/11 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

11/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

11/14 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

11/15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's BBQ

11/16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

11/20 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater

11/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/23 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

11/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

11/30 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

12/2 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

12/4 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

12/6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

