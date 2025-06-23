Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour

(TOC) Post-emo rising stars Hot Mulligan announce their 26-date fall 2025 The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour with support from Drug Church, Arm's Length, and Anxious. Furthermore, the band recently announced that their highly-anticipated fourth full-length LP, The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still, will be released August 22nd via Wax Bodega.
Hot Mulligan's upcoming tour is set to deliver their signature blend of raw emotion and high-octane energy to stages across North America. Kicking off October 29 in Columbus, the tour will stop in major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before concluding in Detroit on December 6th. Presale tickets and VIP package sales begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10am local time with all tickets on sale Friday, June 27 at 10am local.
The fall tour follows a string of intimate summer shows in cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, and Detroit. Alongside these headline dates, Hot Mulligan also orchestrated a last-minute pop-up headline show in the wake of Bonnaroo's cancellation in Tennessee and are set to perform at Pittsburgh's Four Chord Music Festival and Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park this September. Following the festival sets, they'll bring their revered live performances to the UK and Europe as they support Pierce The Veil. With a major headline tour and a highly anticipated album on the way, 2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for Hot Mulligan.
HOT MULLIGAN 2025 FALL HEADLINE TOUR DATES
10/29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
10/30 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
11/1 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks
11/2 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
11/5 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
11/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
11/8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
11/9 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
11/11 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
11/13 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
11/14 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
11/15 - Austin, TX - Stubb's BBQ
11/16 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium
11/20 - Oakland, CA - The Fox Theater
11/22 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/23 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
11/24 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
11/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/28 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
11/30 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12/1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
12/2 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
12/4 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
12/6 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
