Jack The Joker Share 'Between The Sky Lines' Video To Announce Debut Album

(Freeman) Progressive metallers Jack The Joker are thrilled to announce that they will release their debut album 'The Devil To Pay In The Backlands' on August 22, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.

Following the first two singles "Denied" and "Sun", the quartet shares the new track "Between The Sky Lines," along with an official video. The band comments: "'Between The Sky Lines' is a gaze beyond the blinding glow of our cities, a song for the forgotten skies observable from the countryside. It's a reminder of how small we are, in a world that still breathes, suffers, and endures beyond the edge of our comfort."

JACK THE JOKER is a modern progressive metal band with a twist, hailing from Northeast Brazil. The band consists of Raphael Joer (vocals), Felipe Faco and Lucas Colares (guitars), Gustavo Pinheiro (bass), and Vicente Ferreira (drums).

What sets JACK THE JOKER apart is the ability to incorporate traditional cultural influences from their homeland, infusing elements of maracatu, forró, baião, and frevo into their sound. Their music draws inspiration from the iconic Brazilian novel of the same name, navigating the metaphysical backlands where humans clash with the raw forces of nature.

Their instrumental approach mirrors this thematic landscape, using regional rhythms as a foundation for dense, complex arrangements and layered compositions that fuse tradition with the intensity of progressive metal.

The band has already made a name for itself in the modern prog scene with their 2024 singles, generating buzz with their blend of cultural authenticity and musical innovation.

Produced by Adair Daufembach (Angra), 'The Devil To Pay In The Backlands' is an ambitious, genre-blending journey that will delight fans of technical metal, groove, and melody alike. JACK THE JOKER brings a fearless and refreshing perspective to the progressive metal genre.

