Jack White Takes 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' To No. 1

(BHM) Jack White has ascended to #1 on the Mediabase Alternative Top 40 chart this week with the breakout hit single, "Archbishop Harold Holmes." One of the indisputable highlights of White's fully independent 2024 GRAMMY® Award-nominated Third Man album, No Name, the track marks White's seventh #1 success at U.S. Radio as well as the first time he has scored two consecutive #1s with singles from the same album following last year's "That's How I'm Feeling."

The chart-topping success of "Archbishop Harold Holmes" follows the excitement surrounding last week's surprise premiere of the track's electrically charged official music video. Directed by Gilbert Trejo and featuring a ferocious performance by legendary actor and renaissance man John C. Reilly as the ecstatic, impassioned titular character, the visual earned widespread media attention spanning Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, People, Vulture, Stereogum, and countless other top publications around the world.

White's most recent album, 2024's No Name, is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was honored with a 2025 GRAMMY® Award nomination for "Best Rock Album" - White's 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall along with 16 total GRAMMY® Award wins. White's sixth studio album, No Name officially arrived last August following its clandestine white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations that saw customers slipped, guerilla-style, free unmarked vinyl copies in their shopping bags. True to his DIY roots, the record was recorded at White's Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records. After marking the arrival of No Name with surprise shows and pop-up sold-out pop-up dates around the world, White commemorated the official start of the No Name Tour earlier this year with the all-new Live No Name EP, available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

Having recently travelled North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan with his critically acclaimed No Name Tour, this summer will see White returning to the road for headline festival performances at Portland, ME's Back Cove Music & Arts Festival (August 3) Louisville, KY's Bourbon & Beyond (September 13), Chicago, IL's Riot Fest (September 20), and Brooklyn, NY's CBGB Festival (September 27).

