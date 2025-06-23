Jeremy Zucker Shares North American Welcome to the Garden State Tour Plans

(Mercury) Multi-Platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremy Zucker presents "Welcome to the Garden State Tour" across North America this fall in support of his upcoming album, Garden State, out August 22nd.
Kicking off on September 16th at San Diego's The Observatory North Park, the tour will see Zucker perform across North America through October, playing at venues like Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl, New York's Brooklyn Steel, Toronto's HISTORY, Los Angeles' The Wiltern, and many more. Presale tickets and VIP package sales begin Wednesday, June 25th at 10am local with all tickets going on sale Friday, June 27th at 10am local.
On Friday, Zucker released the first single off his forthcoming album titled "hometown". A return to his New Jersey roots, the song is a relatable acoustic anthem about growing up, leaving your hometown, and seeing it through a new perspective as an adult.
Garden State sees Zucker return to his hometown of Franklin Lakes, NJ. The 14-track album traces his journey out of New Jersey as an 18-year-old and through the ups and downs of moving across the country and living his dream. He translates formative experiences of gaining independence, finding love, and all the complexities consistent with growing up into raw and honest lyrics delivered over bare instrumentation and minimalist production. While creating Garden State, he mentally transported himself back to his childhood, allowing himself to process his memories and emotions through a new lens. By doing so, he delivers his most vivid and vulnerable work to date.
At the end of 2024, Zucker released brent iii-the third installment of his fan favorite collaborative series with Chelsea Cutler. Beyond amassing tens of millions of streams, it received widespread tastemaker acclaim. UPROXX marveled at how it "captures Cutler and Zucker in their most naturally reflective and vulnerable states," and Wonderland declared, "As they have found their way from burgeoning young stars to established industry veterans, Cutler and Zucker's writing, melodic connection, and thematic expansion have only become distinct and meticulous." The duo then took their "Brent Forever Tour" across North America, bringing the brent catalogue to life live on stage for the very first time. Not to mention, over the past year, Jeremy also delivered his collaboration "Cozy" with Lauv and Alexander 23 and single "this time" to celebrate the five-year anniversary of his beloved EP summer, and global viral hit "comethru."
Now, Garden State represents where Jeremy Zucker came from, who he's become, and where he's going next.
Jeremy Zucker Presents "Welcome to the Garden State Tour":
September 16 // San Diego, CA // The Observatory North Park
September 17 // Phoenix, AZ // The Van Buren
September 19 // Dallas, TX // The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
September 20 // Austin, TX // Scoot Inn
September 23 // Nashville, TN // Brooklyn Bowl
September 25 // Atlanta, GA // Variety Playhouse
September 26 // Charlotte, NC // The Underground
September 27 // Richmond, VA // The National
September 29 // Silver Spring, MD // The Fillmore
September 30 // Philadelphia, PA // Brooklyn Bowl
October 3 // Brooklyn, NY // Brooklyn Steel
October 4 // Boston, MA // Roadrunner
October 6 // Montreal, QC // Beanfield Theatre
October 9 // Toronto, ON // HISTORY
October 10 // Columbus, OH // The Bluestone
October 11 // Chicago, IL // House of Blues
October 12 // Minneapolis, MN // Varsity Theater
October 14 // Denver, CO // Ogden Theatre
October 15 // Salt Lake City, UT // Rockwell at The Complex
October 17 // Portland, OR // Wonder Ballroom
October 18 // Seattle, WA // Showbox SoDo
October 20 // Vancouver, BC // Vogue Theatre
October 22 // San Francisco, CA // The Warfield
October 24 // Anaheim, CA // House of Blues
October 25 // Los Angeles, CA // The Wiltern
