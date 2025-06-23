Juna N Joey Say 'Keep My Tab Open' With New Single

(2911) Sibling duo Juna N Joey is excited to release their new self-penned single, "Keep My Tab Open," with an exclusive premiere on Nashville.com. The song tells the relatable story of finding love when you're not really looking for it, all set in a laid-back bar scene that feels down-to-earth and easy to picture. Known for their tight harmonies and natural chemistry, the brother-sister team takes turns leading the vocals while blending together in a way only siblings can. "Keep My Tab Open" is a great example of how Juna N Joey bring emotion and storytelling into their music, with a sound that's both fresh and familiar to country fans.

"A lonely, heartbroken guy sits at the bar, about to call it a night, when all of a sudden a woman walks in and changes his mind," shares Juna. "They hit it off and talked all night until last call. Although they can't keep their tab open at the bar, they decide to keep the tab open on their relationship and find out what the future holds for them. They called it love instead of calling it a night.....and to me that's the most beautiful type of love song so far!"

This new release is another strong step forward for the rising duo as they continue to grow their fanbase and share their music with country audiences across the country, including most recently at the North Fork TV Festival in New York on the Long Island Sound for the opening night after party with a live performance and conversation.

Since she burned our love down

I ain't into goin' out

On the weekends, anymore

But my buddies call me up

Try to pull me out of this rut

I tell 'em one drink

And I'm out the door

Now I'm down to my last sip

I see you walkin' in a

And I ain't in a hurry no more

I am a lucky SOB

You sat down next to me

I wanna get to know ya

Call the bartender over and I'll

Keep my tab open

Keep the conversation flowin'

Whatcha name tell me everythin'

One drink at a time

Don't know where it's goin'

Don't care if the bar is closin'

I'm not ready to call it love

Or call it a night

So I'll keep my tab open

Stream the song at Nashville.com.

