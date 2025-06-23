Maroon 5 Announce New Album And Arena Tour

(Live Nation) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announce their highly anticipated eighth studio album, Love Is Like, out August 15th (Interscope). To celebrate, the band has released a new single, "All Night." The video for the track is set to debut on June 27th and will be directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla), who recently directed the video for the band's current single "Priceless."

In addition to their new album and single, Maroon 5 have also announced a national U.S. arena tour that will kick off this fall (please see full tour routing below). The 23-date Live Nation promoted run will visit major markets coast to coast, including a hometown show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum and a stop at New York City's iconic Madison Square Garden, before concluding on November 25 in Detroit, MI. Claire Rosinkranz will be direct support on all tour dates.

Tickets will be available starting with a Fan Club presale on Wednesday, June 25 at 10am local time. Additional presales will continue throughout the week before the general on sale on Friday, June 27 at 10am local time.

Maroon 5 recently previewed their new album with the infectious single "Priceless," a collaboration with LISA of Blackpink, which brought together two global pop stars whose voices are known & loved by generations of fans around the world. Billboard called the track "a major pop crossover moment" while Rolling Stone proclaimed it an "infectious pop song". "Priceless" shot to Top 15 at Pop Radio following its release and featured a playful and stylish music video directed by Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla) that was shot in downtown Los Angeles on 35mm film and visually gave a nod to the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Said Adam Levine, "I feel like we've gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically. This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career.

Maroon 5's new album Love is Like marks a return-to-form for the Diamond-Certified group and their first LP since 2021's JORDI. With their new music the group highlights their roots, while subtly expanding their sound on their newly released magnetic single "All Night". The track spotlights Adam Levine's rhythmic vocal hooks, layered over bass, percussion, synths, and saxophone. To herald in the album's release, Maroon 5 are set to perform live from Rockefeller Plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series on TODAY on Friday, August 1. The band is also set to perform at iHeart's Las Vegas Music Festival on September 19th.

Maroon 5 2025 Tour Dates:

7/11: Endicott, NY - En-Joie Golf Club (previously announced)

10/6: Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena

10/8: Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

10/10: Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

10/17: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

10/18: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

10/21: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

10/23: Portland, OR - Moda Center

10/25: Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

10/28: Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/29: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

11/2: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11/4: Austin, TX - Moody Center

11/5: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11/7: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

11/9: North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

11/11: Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/13: Chicago, IL - United Center

11/14: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

11/16: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

11/19: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11/22: Boston, MA - TD Garden

11/24: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena

11/25: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

