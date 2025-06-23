Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour

(EBM) Morgan Wallen kicked off the first-of-20 stops on his 2025 I'm The Problem Tour this weekend at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Paying homage to the Lonestar state, Wallen enlisted former Houston Texans Hall of Fame wide receiver Andre Johnson and beloved Houston salesman Mattress Mack joined for his fan-favorite walk out moment on night one - the raucous "Broadway Girls" transitioning into I'm The Problem's seventh track, "Interlude," blaring from the speakers. On the second night, rapper Drake and former Houston Astros pitcher Roger Clemens joined for the walkout.

Taking in the crowd after singing his Platinum-certified "Ain't That Some" off One Thing At A Time, and "Kick Myself" off his recently-released album, I'm The Problem, Wallen addressed his fans, expressing his gratitude to be back on the road: "I appreciate you choosing to spend your Friday night here with me at NRG Stadium. Before I get any further, I'd just like to say shout out to Andre Johnson and Mattress Mack for doing my walk out with me - a couple of Houston legends, and I appreciate that. I appreciate you guys for giving me such a warm welcome, I can already tell we're going to have a good time."

Introducing his next song "I Got Better," which impacts country radio on Monday, June 23, Wallen added, "This point in the show is usually where I play the album track, the tour title, but we decided to switch it up. I'm gonna play one of my most personal songs, and one of the songs that means the most to me right now off this new record, and I hope you all like it too."

Later in his set, taking B-stage toward the back of the venue for stripped-back acoustic performances of "Cover Me Up," "I'm A Little Crazy" and "Sand In My Boots," Wallen explained the importance of seeing as many fans close-up as he can, despite the size of the stadiums he now plays: "We started out at bars in the afternoons, and we worked our way up to what it is now, and that still blows my mind a little bit. I thought about everything that it's taken to get to this moment right here, and it wouldn't be possible without you guys and your support - it means a lot to me, I know it means a lot to my team.

"One thing that I miss about playing those smaller places is I could go out on stage every night, and I could pretty much look at every single person in the eyes. That's not possible now, but this is my best attempt at getting a little bit closer to you, so I want to sing a few songs back here, acoustic-style."

During his jaunt back to the main stage, Wallen took a moment to honor his band members on screen - Mark "Taco" Annino on drums; Luke Rice on bass/guitar; Dominic Frost and Tyler Tomlinson on guitar/BGV; Chris Gladden on aux/keys; and Tony Aichele on aux/guitar/pedal steel - as their names and hometowns flashed across the LEDs.

By the time the encore arrived, Wallen re-emerged onto the stage donning an Astros' Nolan Ryan jersey, one final tribute to the city. Rolling through two of his biggest hits to-date - 16-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 "Last Night" and six week Hot 100 No. 1 "I Had Some Help" - Wallen concluded with his breakthrough 2018 hit, "The Way I Talk," thanking his fans and signing autographs before leaving.

Wallen's 25 song setlist included a mix of hits both new and old both nights. Wetzel joined Wallen on-stage halfway through each set for a duet of 5x-Platium "Up Down." Half of the songs throughout the night hailed from his recently released album, I'm The Problem, which has spent five weeks-and-counting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The tour is named after Wallen's fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, released in May, which debuted at No. 1 across seven countries. In the U.S., Wallen broke his own record for most simultaneous entries in Billboard Hot 100 history, with 37 songs charting at once upon its release.

As part of Wallen's '2025 Tour Give Back' initiative, Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) is saying thank you to the communities that have welcomed Wallen in with open arms by supporting music programs in touring cities. To commemorate his tour kick off, Wallen donated musical instruments to two local Houston schools: James Madison High School and S.P. Waltrip High School. Wallen donates $3 of every ticket sold to the Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF). MWF supports programs for youth in the areas of sports and music. Learn more at www.MorganWallenFoundation.org.

Wallen's 2025 I'm The Problem Tour includes stops in Seattle, Washington; Foxborough, Massachusetts; Toronto, Ontario and more. With a second stop added in Madison, Wisconsin, Wallen's appearances will mark the first time an artist has played two consecutive nights at Camp Randall Stadium.

A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel join in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as first-of-three across select dates.

Morgan Wallen 2025 I'm The Problem Tour Remaining Dates:

June 28 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

June 29 // Camp Randall Stadium // Madison, WI w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 11 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

July 12 // Hard Rock Stadium // Miami Gardens, FL w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

July 18 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 19 // State Farm Stadium // Glendale, AZ w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

July 25 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

July 26 // Lumen Field // Seattle, WA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 1 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

Aug 2 // Levi's Stadium // Santa Clara, CA w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

Aug 15 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Aug 16 // Huntington Bank Field // Cleveland, OH w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett

Aug 22 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Aug 23 // Gillette Stadium // Foxborough, MA w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

Sep 4 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

Sep 5 // Rogers Centre // Toronto, ON w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

Sep 12 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

Sep 13 // Commonwealth Stadium // Edmonton, AB w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

