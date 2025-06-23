New Kids On The Block Launch The Right Stuff Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) This past weekend, Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids On The Block launched their highly anticipated debut Las Vegas residency, "THE RIGHT STUFF," at Dolby Live at Park MGM, to a sold-out house and acclaim from fans and critics alike.
"THE RIGHT STUFF" Las Vegas Residency is the New Kids On The Block's biggest celebration yet, designed to immerse attendees in a heart pounding night of hits, spectacle, celebration and showmanship.
NKOTB will take over Dolby Live at Park MGM, allowing the band to bring in massive performance elements that can't be brought on the road. The New Kids will play exclusively in Vegas this year, for what is certain to become a special destination for their beloved Blockheads and visitors alike. You don't want to miss this!
"THE RIGHT STUFF" by the numbers:
Over 100,000 pieces of confetti
7,000 rhinestones
2,000 streamers
80 foot wide and 40 foot tall stage set
Thousands of Blockheads
1,000 stage lights
500 pieces of pyrotechnics
2 hydraulic lifts
40 foot conveyer belt
6 dancers
5 flying Boxes Over the audience
4 giant, 4 foot disco balls
1 Vegas-themed backstage Quick Change Cam
1 NKOTB CLUBHOUSE full of NKOTB photo opps and exhibits
1 big ass NKOTB Vegas sign
1 Ferris wheel Car
1 Train Car (60 ft long by 12 ft high
1 1971 Buick Le Sabre two door convertible
1 boy band wedding between NKOTB and the entire audience
1 Block-E NKOTB mascot
5 bad brothers from the Beantown Land
1 unforgettable evening with NKOTB
