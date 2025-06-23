NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis Vinyl Album Coming

(117) Warner Music Nashville and Rhino Records along with Randy Travis proudly announce the upcoming release of NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis, a new vinyl collection featuring 10 of the country icon's most beloved songs. This special release, part of Rhino's Now Playing series, will be officially available on August 1, bringing Randy Travis' timeless sound to both longtime fans and new listeners. The vinyl is available to pre-order now here

This new vinyl release spans the remarkable career of Randy Travis' career, capturing the heart and soul of a voice that defined a generation of country music. From heartfelt ballads to honky-tonk staples, NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis is a tribute to one of country music's most enduring voices.

NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis is the latest installment in the Now Playing series - a curated collection from Warner Music's legendary artists, designed to bring great hits to music lovers at an accessible price point. Each release in the series includes ten essential tracks from iconic catalogs, pressed on vinyl and made available wherever vinyl records are sold.

The vinyl release comes in advance of the next leg of the "More Life Tour," a salute to the music of Randy Travis, featuring his original band members, guest vocalist James Dupré and a unique touch, Randy and his wife, Mary, onstage the entire show interacting with Dupré, the band, and the audience - something Randy has missed since his 2013 stroke sidelined him from touring the world.

NOW PLAYING - Randy Travis Track Listing:

Side 1:

1. "If I Didn't Have You"

2. "Forever and Ever, Amen"

3. "1982"

4. "Where That Came From"

5. "Diggin' Up Bones"

Side 2:

1. "Deeper Than The Holler"

2. "I Told You So"

3. "Better Class of Losers"

4. "On the Other Hand"

5. "Whisper My Name"

"More Life Tour" Dates:

August 21 - Denver, Colo. - Paramount Theatre

August 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Civic Center

August 25 - Gillette, Wyo. - CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre

August 26 - Butte, Mont. - The Mother Lode Theatre

August 27 - Missoula, Mont. - Dennison Theatre

August 28 - Boise, Idaho - Morrison Theatre

August 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Kingsbury Hall

September 18 - Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center

September 19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Paramount Theatre

September 20 - St. Joseph, Mo. - Missouri Theatre

September 21 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater

September 25 - Meridian, Miss. - Riley Center*

September 26 - Hiawassee, Ga. - Dailey & Vincent Music Fest

September 27 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan City Civic Center

October 1 - San Angelo, Texas - Murphy Hall

October 2 - Waco, Texas - Hippodrome

October 3 - San Antonio, Texas - Majestic Theatre

October 16 - Hagerstown, Md. - Maryland Theatre

October 17 - Reading, Pa. - Santander PAC

October 18 - Morristown, N.J. - Mayo Performing Arts Center

October 23 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House

October 24 - Tiffin, Ohio - Ritz Theatre

October 25 - Roanoke, Va. - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 5 - Green Bay, Wis. - Meyer Theatre

November 6 - Rochester, Minn. - Mayo Civic Center

November 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. - Paramount Center for the Arts

November 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. - Chester Fritz Auditorium

November 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. - Weldon Mills Theatre

November 14 - Maryville, Tenn. - Clayton Center for the Arts

November 15 - Nashville, Tenn. - Schermerhorn Symphony Center w/ The Nashville Symphony

November 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. - Broome County Forum Theatre

November 21 - Concord, N.H. - The Capitol Center For The Arts' Chubb Theatre

November 22 - Orono, Maine - Collins Center for the Arts

November 23 - Torrington, Conn. - The Bushnell Performing Arts Center

*on sale to public June 30

