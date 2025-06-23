Paul Russell Launching Family Reunion Tour

(Arista) Today double-platinum rapper, singer, and songwriter Paul Russell announces his upcoming Family Reunion Tour. The five stop tour kicks off on August 5th in Santa Ana, California and will bring his playful sound to fans in Dallas, Los Angeles, Sedalia, Missouri and Oceanside, California where he will be supporting Alex Warren.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 27th at 10AM local time. There will also be an artist presale starting Wednesday, June 25th at 10AM local time, a Live Nation presale starting Wednesday, June 25th at 12PM local time, and a Spotify/Venue presale starting Thursday, June 26th at 12PM local time.

The Family Reunion Tour follows Paul Russell's latest collaboration "That Girl" featuring Saweetie. Mixing candy-sweet melody with unabashed swagger, "That Girl" is for the cookouts wherever it's hot, and for every family reunion. The slick single follows Paul's March appearance on the globetrotting soul-pop confection "Confessions" with Flo Rida and K-pop group ENHYPEN. Before that came his 2024 debut EP, again sometime?, which included hits like "Slippin'" featuring Meghan Trainor and the song that started it all, "Lil Boo Thang."

Along the way, Paul has brought his undeniable charisma to performances across the globe, including stops at the White House and on American Idol, embarking on his first European run in support of Teddy Swims, hitting North American arenas on Trainor's Timeless Tour, and now as he prepares for his Family Reunion Tour.

Family Reunion Tour Dates

August 5th - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

August 7th - Los Angeles, CA - Roxy Theatre

August 9th - Oceanside, CA - Frontwave Arena - Channel 93.3 Summer Sunset

August 12th - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

August 15th - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair Grandstand

