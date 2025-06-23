Queens Of The Stone Age Launching The Catacombs Tour

(Live Nation) Prepare to discover heretofore unknown dimensions of Queens of the Stone Age this fall on The Catacombs Tour - a limited series of very special one-night-only evenings at a curated selection of North America's most historic theaters.

The conception of The Catacombs Tour was inspired in large part by the band members' collective experience during the creation of their Alive in the Catacombs cinematic and musical opus.

Comprised of all-new arrangements crafted specifically for the occasion, The Catacombs Tour will see QOTSA draw upon the spirit of those sublime subterranean renditions and infuse it into reimagined versions that promise to twist the volume knob in both directions. Enhanced by assembled ensembles, the end result will be a precious few unique and intimate performances unlike any previous QOTSA tour.

Tickets for Queens of the Stone Age The Catacombs Tour will be on sale at qotsa.com beginning June 27th at 10am local time. Appropriate dress is encouraged - you'll want to look as good as the music is going to sound on this very special evening at the theater.

The Catacombs Tour, UK and Europe dates will be announced shortly. See below for a full list of North American shows.

10/02/25 - Chicago,IL - Chicago Theatre

10/03/25 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

10/05/25 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/07/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

10/08/25 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre - Boch Center

10/10/25 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

11/08/25 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre

11/10/25 - San Francisco, CA - Davies Symphony Hall

11/11/25 - Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theater

11/19/25 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/21/25 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

