Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

(GR) Glassnote Records is thrilled to celebrate a landmark moment for Two Door Cinema Club, whose breakout single "What You Know" has officially surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The Billions Club at Spotify is an incredibly exclusive playlist, with less than a thousand tracks to hit the milestone, globally.
Originally released in 2010 as part of their acclaimed debut album Tourist History, the track has become a defining anthem of the indie rock era. In addition to reaching the billion-stream milestone, "What You Know" is also 3x Platinum-certified, has sold over 2 million units worldwide, and the track's official music video has amassed more than 153 million views on YouTube, a testament to its enduring cultural impact.
With its iconic opening riff and irresistible energy, "What You Know" continues to connect with new generations of fans 14 years after its release, solidifying Two Door Cinema Club's status as one of the most influential acts of the 2010s.
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Maroon 5 Announce New Album And Arena Tour- New Kids On The Block Launch Las Vegas Residency- Dua Lipa Plays to Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81
Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Jack White Takes 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' To No. 1
Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour
Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour
The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour
Jack The Joker Share 'Between The Sky Lines' Video To Announce Debut Album