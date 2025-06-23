Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams

(GR) Glassnote Records is thrilled to celebrate a landmark moment for Two Door Cinema Club, whose breakout single "What You Know" has officially surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. The Billions Club at Spotify is an incredibly exclusive playlist, with less than a thousand tracks to hit the milestone, globally.

Originally released in 2010 as part of their acclaimed debut album Tourist History, the track has become a defining anthem of the indie rock era. In addition to reaching the billion-stream milestone, "What You Know" is also 3x Platinum-certified, has sold over 2 million units worldwide, and the track's official music video has amassed more than 153 million views on YouTube, a testament to its enduring cultural impact.

With its iconic opening riff and irresistible energy, "What You Know" continues to connect with new generations of fans 14 years after its release, solidifying Two Door Cinema Club's status as one of the most influential acts of the 2010s.

Related Stories

News > Two Door Cinema Club