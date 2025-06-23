W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour

(MBM) W.A.S.P. add shows in Poland and the Netherlands to the 2025 Album ONE Alive European Tour. The first leg of the European Album ONE Alive Tour is complete with sold out shows in Germany, France and Luxembourg and headline appearances at festivals in Poland and Germany.

The Album ONE Alive tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album by playing the debut in its entirety. Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, "It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.

Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.

Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!

W.A.S.P. Bonus Tracks and B-sides was released on February 13th on digital services.

Upcoming 2025 Album ONE Alive Tour

07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA

07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - LOW TICKETS

07/12 Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley - BULGARIA

07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE

07/16 Milan, ITALY

07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN

07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND ***

07/22 Dublin, IRELAND ***

07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND ***

07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND

07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES

07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - LOW TICKETS

07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - SOLD OUT

07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND

08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN

08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT

08/03 Munich, GERMANY - SOLD OUT

08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - LOW TICKETS

08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN

08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM

09/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND *

09/27 Manchester, ENGLAND *

09/28 London, ENGLAND *

09/30 Utrecht, NETHERLANDS - NEW SHOW

10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY

10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC

10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK **

10/07 Oslo, NORWAY ** - SOLD OUT

10/08 Lund, SWEDEN ** - SOLD OUT

10/09 Oslo, NORWAY **

10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN **

10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN **

10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN **

10/14 Falun, SWEDEN ** - SOLD OUT

10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN **

10/17 Oulu, FINLAND ** - LOW TICKETS

10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND ** - SOLD OUT

10/19 Tampere, FINLAND ** - SOLD OUT

10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA **

10/23 Warsaw, POLAND - NEW SHOW

10/24 Wroclaw, POLAND - NEW SHOW

10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA

Support:

*Armored Saint

**Battleborn

***Tailgunner

