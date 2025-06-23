W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour

(MBM) W.A.S.P. add shows in Poland and the Netherlands to the 2025 Album ONE Alive European Tour. The first leg of the European Album ONE Alive Tour is complete with sold out shows in Germany, France and Luxembourg and headline appearances at festivals in Poland and Germany.
The Album ONE Alive tour celebrates the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album by playing the debut in its entirety. Formed in 1982, W.A.S.P. is set to bring this universally acclaimed "classic" album to life. Lead vocalist Blackie Lawless says, "It was an angry record made by an angry band. It was a record that not only reflected the attitude of the band members who made it, but also a record that reflected its time." This record became a central piece of the 80s metal scene and remains one of the best metal debut albums of all time.
Along with bassist Mike Duda and lead guitarist Doug Blair, whose tenures in the band are 29 and 26 years respectively, W.A.S.P. is joined by long-time drummer extraordinaire Aquiles Priester.
Lawless and company will deliver the ultimate incredible spectacle, bringing W.A.S.P.'s most colorful history to life by performing this revered album in its entirety... ONE more time... ONE last time... Album ONE Alive!
W.A.S.P. Bonus Tracks and B-sides was released on February 13th on digital services.
Upcoming 2025 Album ONE Alive Tour
07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA
07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - LOW TICKETS
07/12 Midalidare Rock in the Wine Valley - BULGARIA
07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE
07/16 Milan, ITALY
07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN
07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND ***
07/22 Dublin, IRELAND ***
07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND ***
07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND
07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES
07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - LOW TICKETS
07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - SOLD OUT
07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND
08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN
08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT
08/03 Munich, GERMANY - SOLD OUT
08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - LOW TICKETS
08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN
08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM
09/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND *
09/27 Manchester, ENGLAND *
09/28 London, ENGLAND *
09/30 Utrecht, NETHERLANDS - NEW SHOW
10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY
10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC
10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK **
10/07 Oslo, NORWAY ** - SOLD OUT
10/08 Lund, SWEDEN ** - SOLD OUT
10/09 Oslo, NORWAY **
10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN **
10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN **
10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN **
10/14 Falun, SWEDEN ** - SOLD OUT
10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN **
10/17 Oulu, FINLAND ** - LOW TICKETS
10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND ** - SOLD OUT
10/19 Tampere, FINLAND ** - SOLD OUT
10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA **
10/23 Warsaw, POLAND - NEW SHOW
10/24 Wroclaw, POLAND - NEW SHOW
10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA
Support:
*Armored Saint
**Battleborn
***Tailgunner
The Devil Wears Prada Releasing Limited Edition Box Set
W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For Kick Off The 2025 Album ONE Alive World Tour Of Europe
The Devil Wears Prada Share Video 'For You'
Hear W.A.S.P. Rock The Stones' 'Paint It Black'
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Maroon 5 Announce New Album And Arena Tour- New Kids On The Block Launch Las Vegas Residency- Dua Lipa Plays to Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81
Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Jack White Takes 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' To No. 1
Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour
Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour
The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour
Jack The Joker Share 'Between The Sky Lines' Video To Announce Debut Album