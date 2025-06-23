Watch Alex Isley's Tiny Desk Concert

(Warner) R&B Heiress and GRAMMY®-nominated singer, songwriter, and producer Alex Isley has officially staked her claim on music's most coveted stage, delivering a breathtaking Tiny Desk performance that is out today and proving exactly why she's destined to reign supreme in contemporary soul music. The songstress brought the house down as well as welcomed special guest Masego for their sultry, RIAA Certified Gold hit "Good and Plenty," cementing her place among the elite artists who grace NPR's legendary platform and a stage reserved for only the cream of the crop.

With silky vocal prowess that pulled at heartstrings throughout the intimate room and reached viewers worldwide through their screens, Alex transformed the Tiny Desk into her personal playground of sound. Every note dripped with raw emotion, showcasing a vocal maturity that transcends her years and connects directly to the soul. Her carefully curated setlist featured beloved hits from her impressive catalog alongside new fan favorites from her latest EP When, creating a sonic journey that left audiences spellbound.

2025 has been nothing short of a whirlwind year of triumphs for the ascending star. Her signing with Free Lunch Records / Warner Records marked a pivotal moment, followed by a steady stream of new music releases that have solidified her position as R&B's next queen. Her presence was felt throughout BET Awards week with standout performances at the prestigious Connie Orlando Foundation Women in Music Dinner and the Culture Creators Innovators & Leaders Brunch, where she received critical praise and respect from industry titans and peers.

Her latest project When represents Alex's most vulnerable and exploratory work to date delivering a fearless dive into womanhood that strips away all reservations and showcases an artist unafraid to bare her soul. The EP serves as both a declaration of artistic independence and a testament to her evolution as a storyteller who speaks directly to the human experience.

With this Tiny Desk performance, Alex Isley hasn't just proven she belongs among R&B's elite but that she's announced her arrival as the genre's next undisputed heir, ready to carry the torch into a new era of soulful excellence.

