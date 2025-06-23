Watch Sam Paige's 'My Tattoos' Video

(PN) Sam Paige releases her new project "My Tattoos." The single and music video are available now. Sam Paige opens up with fearless vulnerability in her new single and music video, "My Tattoos." Produced by Nashville's Alex Seier and directed by Samie Bower, the track chronicles Paige's personal journey through the stories inked on her skin - each one a symbol of pride, pain, and growth.
From the first verse - "I always wanted more than a memory / Something I can see right in front of me" - Paige turns her body into a canvas of resilience and self-expression. The shimmering, country-pop production supports her confident vocal delivery, and the song becomes a powerful anthem for self-acceptance, especially in a world that doesn't always embrace body art, particularly on women.
A former poet-turned-performer, Paige draws inspiration from Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson, crafting lyrics that are emotional, accessible, and deeply personal. She has trained with The Voice vocal coach Coreen Sheehan, performed at Carnegie Hall, and appeared on NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Corbin Bleu. With "My Tattoos," Paige asserts her identity and invites others to do the same, saying: "It's my way of standing up to anyone who judges my decision to be authentically who I choose to be."
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81- AC/DC Headed Home For Stadium Tour- Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show- more
Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer- The Who's Pete Townshend Didn't See Problem With Zak - Ill Nino Share Clip With New Mystery Singer- more
Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency- Morgan Wallen Kicks Off I'm The Problem Tour- Kenny Chesney Brings Out Mac McAnally For Sphere Las Vegas Finale- more
Maroon 5 Announce New Album And Arena Tour- New Kids On The Block Launch Las Vegas Residency- Dua Lipa Plays to Over 150,000 Fans At Wembley Stadium- more
Quick Flicks: Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Clarksville, TN Attraction Historic Collinsville Set for Civil War Days Reenactments
RockPile: Willie Nile And More
'Meat' Me at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi
Al Jardine - Islands in the Sun
Bad Company Legend Mick Ralphs Dead At 81
Win Tickets To Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's Final Show
Jack White Takes 'Archbishop Harold Holmes' To No. 1
Hot Mulligan Plot The Sound A Body Makes When It's Still Tour
Two Door Cinema Club's What You Know' Surpasses 1 Billion Streams
W.A.S.P. Add Dates To Album ONE Alive European Tour
The Lemonheads Announce New Album and World Tour
Jack The Joker Share 'Between The Sky Lines' Video To Announce Debut Album