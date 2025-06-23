Watch Sam Paige's 'My Tattoos' Video

(PN) Sam Paige releases her new project "My Tattoos." The single and music video are available now. Sam Paige opens up with fearless vulnerability in her new single and music video, "My Tattoos." Produced by Nashville's Alex Seier and directed by Samie Bower, the track chronicles Paige's personal journey through the stories inked on her skin - each one a symbol of pride, pain, and growth.

From the first verse - "I always wanted more than a memory / Something I can see right in front of me" - Paige turns her body into a canvas of resilience and self-expression. The shimmering, country-pop production supports her confident vocal delivery, and the song becomes a powerful anthem for self-acceptance, especially in a world that doesn't always embrace body art, particularly on women.

A former poet-turned-performer, Paige draws inspiration from Taylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson, crafting lyrics that are emotional, accessible, and deeply personal. She has trained with The Voice vocal coach Coreen Sheehan, performed at Carnegie Hall, and appeared on NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with Corbin Bleu. With "My Tattoos," Paige asserts her identity and invites others to do the same, saying: "It's my way of standing up to anyone who judges my decision to be authentically who I choose to be."

